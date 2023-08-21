Eagles' Win-Loss Predictions for 2023 NFL Season

2 of 3

The NFC East can be a tough, competitive division, but the Eagles appear to be the clear front-runners heading into the 2023 season. They'll be looking to become the first team to win the division in back-to-back years since they won it four straight years from 2001-04.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Philadelphia favored to do so, with solid odds of it winning the NFC East this season (-135; bet $135 to win $100). But Dallas isn't too far behind (+190; bet $100 to win $190) and could be the favorite to deny the Eagles of the division title.

Whether or not Philadelphia wins the NFC East, it seems highly likely it will get to the playoffs for the sixth time in seven seasons. On paper, the Eagles appear to be a better team now than they were at the end of the 2022 campaign.

Jalen Hurts will be back at quarterback, and he still has both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to throw to. However, Philadelphia is a run-heavy offense, and it has strengthened its backfield by adding D'Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny to a group that already included Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott and Trey Sermon.

The Eagles' defense is filled with talented, young players who should only get better with more experience. The unit's success could heavily depend on the play of second-year middle linebacker Nakobe Dean, who didn't get much time on the field as a rookie and will likely have a much larger role in 2023.

Philadelphia also has the best odds to win the NFC (+250) and second-best odds to win the Super Bowl (+650), per DraftKings Sportsbook. So if the Eagles fall well short of how they performed last year, it would be a disappointing step back for the franchise.