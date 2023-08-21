Eagles' Win-Loss Predictions for 2023 NFL SeasonAugust 21, 2023
Eagles' Win-Loss Predictions for 2023 NFL Season
In the 2022 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles went 14-3, winning the NFC East title and seizing the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They won a pair of playoff games en route to capturing the NFC title. And they made it to Super Bowl LVII, where they took on the Kansas City Chiefs.
However, the Eagles fell one victory shy of their top goal: the Super Bowl championship. Instead, they ended the season with a heartbreaking 38-35 loss to the Chiefs.
Philadelphia will soon begin its quest to get back to the Super Bowl, where it will hope to yield a better result and win the second Super Bowl title in franchise history. The Eagles are set to open the 2023 campaign on Sept. 10 (when they'll go on the road to face the New England Patriots), and they should again be among the NFL's top teams this year.
Here's a look at Philadelphia's 2023 regular-season schedule, followed by analysis regarding the team's outlook and predictions for how it will fare.
Eagles' 2023 Schedule
Week 1: at New England Patriots, Sept. 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS
Week 2: vs. Minnesota Vikings, Sept. 14 at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video
Week 3: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sept. 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET on ABC
Week 4: vs. Washington Commanders, Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox
Week 5: at Los Angeles Rams, Oct. 8 at 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox
Week 6: at New York Jets, Oct. 15 at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox
Week 7: vs. Miami Dolphins, Oct. 22 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC
Week 8: at Washington Commanders, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox
Week 9: vs. Dallas Cowboys, Nov. 5 at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox
Week 10: Bye
Week 11: at Kansas City Chiefs, Nov. 20 at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC
Week 12: vs. Buffalo Bills, Nov. 26 at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS
Week 13: vs. San Francisco 49ers, Dec. 3 at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox
Week 14: at Dallas Cowboys, Dec. 10 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC
Week 15: at Seattle Seahawks, Dec. 17 at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox
Week 16: vs. New York Giants, Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox
Week 17: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox
Week 18: at New York Giants, Jan. 7 at TBD
Analysis and Expectations
The NFC East can be a tough, competitive division, but the Eagles appear to be the clear front-runners heading into the 2023 season. They'll be looking to become the first team to win the division in back-to-back years since they won it four straight years from 2001-04.
DraftKings Sportsbook has Philadelphia favored to do so, with solid odds of it winning the NFC East this season (-135; bet $135 to win $100). But Dallas isn't too far behind (+190; bet $100 to win $190) and could be the favorite to deny the Eagles of the division title.
Whether or not Philadelphia wins the NFC East, it seems highly likely it will get to the playoffs for the sixth time in seven seasons. On paper, the Eagles appear to be a better team now than they were at the end of the 2022 campaign.
Jalen Hurts will be back at quarterback, and he still has both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to throw to. However, Philadelphia is a run-heavy offense, and it has strengthened its backfield by adding D'Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny to a group that already included Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott and Trey Sermon.
The Eagles' defense is filled with talented, young players who should only get better with more experience. The unit's success could heavily depend on the play of second-year middle linebacker Nakobe Dean, who didn't get much time on the field as a rookie and will likely have a much larger role in 2023.
Philadelphia also has the best odds to win the NFC (+250) and second-best odds to win the Super Bowl (+650), per DraftKings Sportsbook. So if the Eagles fall well short of how they performed last year, it would be a disappointing step back for the franchise.
Predictions
Philadelphia should build up a strong record over the first nine weeks of the season. Then, its bye will be coming at a perfect time in Week 10, considering the three opponents it will face when it returns to action: Kansas City (Week 11), Buffalo (Week 12) and San Francisco (Week 13).
The Chiefs and the Bills were the top two seeds in the AFC playoffs last season, while the 49ers were the No. 2 seed in the NFC, behind only the Eagles. So that will be a challenging stretch for Philadelphia to go through in the middle of the regular season this year.
But the Eagles have a roster built for those types of tough matchups. They have enough talent on both sides to beat the challenging opponents they'll face throughout the 18-week regular season.
Sure, the Cowboys and the Giants are solid teams, while the Commanders could perform better than many are expecting them to. But Philadelphia is the clear class of the NFC East at this point, and Hurts is likely to power the team to more success this season.
How much success? Well, the Eagles should win the division title and be one of the NFC's top teams heading into the playoffs. Once they get there, they'll be a tough team to beat, especially now that so many of their players have experienced a run to the Super Bowl.
DraftKings Sportsbook has the over/under for Philadelphia's win total set at 11.5. Bet the over on that, because the Eagles are going to come quite close to going 14-3 again.
Prediction: Eagles will finish 13-4