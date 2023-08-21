Browns' Win-Loss Predictions for 2023 NFL SeasonAugust 21, 2023
Browns' Win-Loss Predictions for 2023 NFL Season
The Cleveland Browns ended a 17-year postseason drought when they reached the playoffs in the 2020 NFL season. They even won a postseason game, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild-Card Round before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round. Things appeared to be trending in the right direction in Cleveland.
However, the Browns then missed the playoffs in both the 2021 and 2022 campaigns, meaning they've still only reached the postseason once over the past 20 years.
Cleveland is hoping that changes in the 2023 campaign, which gets underway for the Browns when they host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 10. The Browns went 8-9 in 2021, then 7-10 in 2022, so they'll be hoping to get back on the other side of .500 in 2023.
Here's a look at Cleveland's 2023 regular-season schedule, followed by analysis regarding the team's outlook and predictions for how it will fare.
Browns' 2023 Schedule
Week 1: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS
Week 2: at Pittsburgh Steelers, Sept. 18 at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC
Week 3: vs. Tennessee Titans, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS
Week 4: vs. Baltimore Ravens, Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS
Week 5: Bye
Week 6: vs. San Francisco 49ers, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox
Week 7: at Indianapolis Colts, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS
Week 8: at Seattle Seahawks, Oct. 29 at 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox
Week 9: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS
Week 10: at Baltimore Ravens, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox
Week 11: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS
Week 12: at Denver Broncos, Nov. 26 at 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox
Week 13: at Los Angeles Rams, Dec. 3 at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox
Week 14: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS
Week 15: vs. Chicago Bears, Dec. 17 at TBD
Week 16: at Houston Texans, Dec. 24 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS
Week 17: vs. New York Jets, Dec. 28 at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video
Week 18: at Cincinnati Bengals, Jan. 7 at TBD
Analysis and Expectations
Like every other team in the AFC North, the Browns have legitimate playoff aspirations heading into the 2023 season. The Bengals are the clear division front-runners, but the Ravens and Steelers appear to be formidable teams as well.
DraftKings Sportsbook believes it's more likely Cleveland will again miss the postseason (-135; bet $135 to win $100) than make a return to the playoffs (+115; bet $100 to win $115). But that would be viewed as a disappointing result for the Browns and their fans alike.
This will be Cleveland's first season in which it will have new franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson for the full 17-game slate (barring any injuries). The 27-year-old began the 2022 campaign by serving an 11-game suspension.
Watson's presence should bring better consistency to the Browns' offense. He'll also be surrounded by plenty of viable playmakers, including star running back Nick Chubb and wide receivers Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore. Meanwhile, Cleveland has plenty of strong players on defense as well, such as edge rushers Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith.
The Browns haven't won a division title since the 1989 season, when they were in the AFC Central. It'd be a bit of a surprise if that drought ends in 2023, considering the Bengals' status among the AFC's top teams and the Ravens' potential for another strong season.
But has Cleveland improved enough to be a playoff team in the upcoming season? That may or may not be the case. Entering the year, the Browns are firmly one of the AFC's bubble teams that could end up going in either direction.
Predictions
The Browns may have a defining stretch at the start of their season. They play four of their first five games at home and have an early bye in Week 5. However, that stretch includes matchups against each of their three AFC North rivals and formidable opponents in the Titans and 49ers.
If Cleveland comes out of Week 6 with a strong record, it could be built to withstand playing five of its seven games on the road from Weeks 7-13. Or maybe the Browns hover right around .500, because that's the type of team they appear most likely to be.
DraftKings Sportsbook has the over/under for Cleveland's win total set at 9.5, which seems to be a fair spot. The Browns are unlikely to be extraordinary on either offense or defense, but both units are solid enough for them to pick up some strong wins along the way.
There aren't exactly any soft spots in Cleveland's schedule, and it's never easy having to play six total games against Cincinnati, Baltimore and Pittsburgh. It may be tough for the Browns to build momentum, just as they struggled to do in 2022, when they had only one winning streak (a two-game run across Weeks 12 and 13).
Cleveland will be better than last year's version of the team, but not by much.
Expect the Browns to stick close to .500, which won't be enough for them to get back into the postseason. And depending on how much progress the Steelers make, Cleveland may again end up in fourth place in a competitive AFC North division.
Prediction: Browns will finish 8-9