Browns' Win-Loss Predictions for 2023 NFL Season

0 of 3

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns ended a 17-year postseason drought when they reached the playoffs in the 2020 NFL season. They even won a postseason game, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild-Card Round before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round. Things appeared to be trending in the right direction in Cleveland.

However, the Browns then missed the playoffs in both the 2021 and 2022 campaigns, meaning they've still only reached the postseason once over the past 20 years.

Cleveland is hoping that changes in the 2023 campaign, which gets underway for the Browns when they host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 10. The Browns went 8-9 in 2021, then 7-10 in 2022, so they'll be hoping to get back on the other side of .500 in 2023.

Here's a look at Cleveland's 2023 regular-season schedule, followed by analysis regarding the team's outlook and predictions for how it will fare.