Buying or Selling 2023 MLB Rookies as Future All-Stars

2 of 10

Andy Kuno/San Francisco Giants/Getty Images

Patrick Bailey, C, San Francisco Giants

2023 Stats: 71 G, .264/.314/.410, 6 HR, 39 RBI

After several years of waiting for Joey Bart to become the next Buster Posey, Giants fans finally have Bailey to fill that void. The switch-hitting rookie catcher has blossomed into a star in a hurry, particularly on defense, where he has 47 assists and 16 defensive runs saved, per FanGraphs.

As a catcher, though, his All-Star potential is somewhat at the mercy of the rest of the league. And even with J.T. Realmuto entering his mid-30s, the National League still has Will Smith, Sean Murphy, Francisco Alvarez, Gabriel Moreno and—if he remains a catcher—Willson Contreras for the foreseeable future. Could be tough for Bailey to get a spot. But if Yadier Molina could make 10 All-Star Games, surely this defensively proficient backstop can make a few.

Verdict: Buy

Brett Baty, 3B, New York Mets

2023 Stats: 86 G, .216/.289/.331, 7 HR, 27 RBI

"Three Men and a Baty." That was supposed to be the slogan for the 100-win Mets when this talented rookie became a regular fixture at third base alongside established infield veterans Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil. But among the many things that did not go according to plan for New York this season, Baty has been unable to bring his Triple-A dominance to the big leagues and was sent back down to Syracuse two weeks ago.

He's still only 23. Plenty of time to rewrite his story. Between this year's 86 games and last year's 11-game audition, though, it's not looking promising. But maybe he'll be ready to take the NL's 3B throne by the time Nolan Arenado retires.

Verdict: Sell

Elly De La Cruz, SS/3B, Cincinnati Reds

2023 Stats: 63 G, .257/.309/.455, 10 HR, 27 RBI, 19 SB

Don't think we need to spend much time dissecting this one. At 21 years old, De La Cruz is already MLB's most talked about phenomenon not named Shohei Ohtani. Not only is he going to participate in multiple All-Star Games, but this annihilator of baseballs feels like a lock to win at least one Home Run Derby in the next five years.

If you're not buying EDLC as a multiple-time All-Star, I can only assume it's because you're worried he'll run himself into more than his fair share of injuries with his reckless abandon on the basepaths.

Verdict: Buy

Matt McLain, SS/2B, Cincinnati Reds

2023 Stats: 82 G, .296/.362/.504, 13 HR, 44 RBI, 11 SB

Can't ask for much more than what McLain has given the Reds in his first season in the bigs. He only hit .232 last year in Double-A ball and was a preseason afterthought in a Reds farm system featuring infielders Elly De La Cruz, Noelvi Marte, Cam Collier, Edwin Arroyo, Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand. But between Triple-A and the majors, McLain is sitting at .311 with 25 homers and 21 stolen bases and would be a legitimate threat to win NL Rookie of the Year were it not for Corbin Carroll running away with it.

His All-Star potential probably hinges on whether he makes his long-term home at shortstop or second base. At shortstop, he'll have to deal with Trea Turner, Francisco Lindor, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson for many years to come, not to mention fellow up-and-comers Ezequiel Tovar, C.J. Abrams and Marco Luciano. But at second base, the world is his oyster—provided Mookie Betts transitions back to a full-time outfield role when Gavin Lux returns.

Verdict: Buy

Ezequiel Tovar, SS, Colorado Rockies

2023 Stats: 117 G, .261/.300/.433, 14 HR, 57 RBI, 7 SB

Tovar has put together a rock-solid rookie campaign that has flown well below the national radar because A) the Rockies are by far the worst team in the NL and B) he hit .213 with no home runs in April and has been digging himself out of that hole ever since. Since the beginning of May, though, he's homering at a 162-game pace of 25, has a .776 OPS and has emerged as quite possibly the best defensive shortstop in the majors.

But harken back to what we said about McLain and it might be a while before Tovar finds any room at the All-Star inn as a National League shortstop. On the flip side of that coin, though, Colorado does need to be represented by at least one player at every Midsummer Classic. Tovar might make a few by default.

Verdict: Sell

Jordan Walker, OF, St. Louis Cardinals

2023 Stats: 82 G, .260/.327/.421, 11 HR, 35 RBI, 6 SB

St. Louis' first-round pick in the 2020 draft made it to the big leagues before turning 21 and opened his career with a 12-game hitting streak. This came after he hit .306/.388/.510 at the Double-A level in 2022.

But is he a good enough hitter to make up for being one of the least valuable fielders in the majors?

If it gets bad enough, the Cardinals could always just make Walker their everyday DH. And we have seen from the likes of Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos that you can be a multiple-time All-Star in spite of disastrous efforts in the corner outfield. But Walker has a long way to go to reach their levels of offensive production.

Verdict: Sell