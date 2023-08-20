Yankees' Aaron Boone After Getting Swept by Red Sox: 'They've Kicked Our Ass'

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Yankees 2023 season is on life support,

The team fought valiantly in Sunday's matchup against the Boston Red Sox but ultimately came up just short, losing 6-5 to their arch-rival. Boston slugger Justin Turner was the real star of the day, driving in four runs off of a home-run and a ninth inning double.

This ended a disastrous series for the Bronx Bombers that saw them get swept by their divisional foe and get outscored 22-9 across the three games. This dropped the team's record to 60-64 and keeps them in last place in the gauntlet AL East.

With all of this in the rearview, Yankees manager did not mince words following the game, stating that Boston had "kicked our ass".

The Red Sox are now 8-1 against the Yankees in 2023 and appear to be on a much different trajectory than New York as the final month of the season approaches. Boston currently sits at fourth place in the AL East but are just three games outside of a Wild Card spot. The Yankees, on the other hand, trail the Red Sox alone by six games and are nine total games outside of a Wild Card Spot.

This is obviously disappointing for a Yankees team that won 99 games just a season ago and always has World Series ambitions. The ineptitude the team has shown against Boston only highlights the issues this season and Boone's comments spark just how desperately the team needs significant changes.

While Boston has cliched the season series, the battle between the two is not over. The team's have a four-game series set for September in Boston, which could either highlight superiority for the Red Sox amid a playoff push or a step in the right direction for a Yankees team still holding out hope for a miracle.