MLB Playoffs 2023: Updated AL, NL Standings and Postseason Picture for Current Format

The 2023 MLB season has brought its fair share of surprises, but teams are starting to solidify their positions in the playoff race.

The Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles are holding serve as the top respective teams in the National League and the American League. The rest of the field behind them is beginning to take shape.

Here's a look at how things stand if the postseason started today.

Current MLB Playoff Picture

American League

No. 1 seed Baltimore Orioles (77-47), first-round bye

No. 2 seed Texas Rangers (72-52), first-round bye

No. 3 seed Minnesota Twins (65-60) vs. No. 6 seed Seattle Mariners (69-55)

No. 4 seed Tampa Bay Rays (75-51) vs. No. 5 seed Houston Astros (70-55)

National League

No. 1 seed Atlanta Braves (80-43), first-round bye

No. 2 seed Los Angeles Dodgers (76-47), first-round bye

No. 3 seed Milwaukee Brewers (68-57) vs. No. 6 seed: Chicago Cubs (64-59)

No. 4 seed Philadelphia Phillies (65-54) vs. No. 5 seed: San Francisco Giants (65-59)

Full MLB Standings

AL East

Baltimore Orioles: 77-47 Tampa Bay Rays: 75-51, 3.0 GB Toronto Blue Jays: 69-56, 8.5 GB Boston Red Sox: 66-58, 11.0 GB New York Yankees: 60-64, 17.0 GB

AL Central

Minnesota Twins: 65-60 Cleveland Guardians: 59-66, 6.0 GB Detroit Tigers: 57-67, 7.5 GB Chicago White Sox: 48-75, 16.0 GB Kansas City Royals: 40-86, 25.5 GB

AL West

Texas Rangers: 72-52 Houston Astros: 70-55, 2.5 GB Seattle Mariners: 69-55, 3.0 GB Los Angeles Angels: 61-64, 11.5 GB Oakland Athletics: 34-90, 38.0 GB

AL Wild Card

Tampa Bay Rays: 75-51 Houston Astros: 70-55 Seattle Mariners: 69-55 Toronto Blue Jays: 69-56, 0.5 GB Boston Red Sox: 66-58, 3.0 GB

NL East

Atlanta Braves: 80-43 Philadelphia Phillies: 67-56, 13.0 GB Miami Marlins: 64-61, 17.0 GB New York Mets: 58-66, 22.5 GB Washington Nationals: 56-68, 24.5 GB

NL Central

Milwaukee Brewers: 68-57 Chicago Cubs: 64-59, 3.0 GB Cincinnati Reds: 64-61, 4.0 GB Pittsburgh Pirates: 55-69, 12.5 GB St. Louis Cardinals, 55-70, 13.0 GB

NL West

Los Angeles Dodgers: 76-47 San Francisco Giants: 65-59, 11.5 GB Arizona Diamondbacks: 64-61, 13.0 GB San Diego Padres: 59-66, 18.0 GB Colorado Rockies: 48-75, 28.0 GB

NL Wild Card

Philadelphia Phillies: 67-56 San Francisco Giants: 65-59 Chicago Cubs: 64-59 Cincinnati Reds: 64-61, 1.0 GB Miami Marlins: 64-61, 1.0 GB Arizona Diamondbacks: 64-61, 1.0 GB

The Braves may have had their five-game win streak snapped on Sunday with a one-run loss to the San Francisco Giants on a bases-loaded walk, but Atlanta looks like a team on a mission this year thanks to its balance both on the mound and at the plate.

The Braves are 8-2 in their last 10 games, recording five shut-out wins in that span along with a 21-run explosion in a victory over the New York Mets. The 2021 World Series champs have a clear path toward claiming a sixth straight NL East title with a double-digit lead in the division.

Baltimore hasn't been as flashy as Atlanta, but it has been just as effective. The Orioles are 7-3 in their last 10 outings after completing a three-game sweep of the Oakland A's with a 12-1 win on Sunday.

However, Baltimore only holds a three-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays, who bounced back from a one-run loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday with an 18-4 win in the series finale.

Other division leaders still looking over their shoulders are the Texas Rangers and the Milwaukee Brewers, who are being chased by the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs, respectively.

The wild-card races are also sure to bring excitement down the stretch of the season, with only a half-game separating the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays for the final spot in the AL. The Boston Red Sox remain in the hunt after completing a three-game sweep of the rival New York Yankees, who continue their tumble down the standings.

Over in the NL, three teams are just one game behind the Cubs for the final wild-card spot. The Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks are all hoping to end playoff droughts spanning at least two years.