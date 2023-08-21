5 Fights We Need to See After UFC 292

0 of 5

UFC 292 went down on Saturday night, and fans are already debating the fights that need to be made next.

The event emanated from the TD Garden in Boston. It was the promotion's first visit to the city since 2019 and was suitably stacked to commemorate the occasion.

The headlining bout occurred in the packed bantamweight division, with long-reigning champion Aljamain Sterling attempting to defend his title against rising star Sean O'Malley. Despite being a sizeable underdog, O'Malley ultimately won the title with a beautiful TKO win in the second round.

A title was also up for grabs in the co-main event, as strawweight champion Zhang Weili attempted to defend her belt against dangerous finisher Amanda Lemos. Zhang defended her belt in a lopsided fashion, battering her challenger on the canvas and the feet en route to a clear-cut unanimous-decision defeat.

Earlier on the card, rising welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry picked up, arguably, the biggest win of his career to date, staying undefeated with a dominant decision defeat of Neil Magny, the winningest fighter in the division's history.

Garry's latest win was preceded by two bantamweight fights. First, fan-favorite contender Marlon "Chito" Vera defeated Pedro Munhoz by decision in the main card opening, then Mario Bautista picked up a decision win over Da'Mon Blackshear in a clash of rising talents.

Keep scrolling for the fights we're hoping to see after the UFC's long-awaited return to Boston.