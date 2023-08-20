Diamondbacks' Tommy Pham Calls Out Fan on Social Media After Heated Exchange on Video

Diamondbacks' Tommy Pham Calls Out Fan on Social Media After Heated Exchange on VideoAugust 20, 2023
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tommy Pham responded Sunday to a video posted of him on social media which showed him jawing with San Diego Padres before he was due to hit.
Tommy Pham @TphamLV
Since this guy wants to block me and act like his friend is a model citizen I'll put 100k up if he passes a lie detector test saying he didn't call me a piece of shit if he doesn't pass which he won't mlb bans him for life from all stadiums <a href="https://t.co/E3PqXJB32z">pic.twitter.com/E3PqXJB32z</a>
Patrick Dailey @PatrickDailey
Tommy Pham has some severe anger management issues. He was just waiting to go off on someone. This vid is from my wife after he started losing his shit. I'm not there today. Brian is the guy who sits directly in front of us. <br><br>In the 3 season we have had our tickets, he has never… <a href="https://t.co/pVtWkQ1C7k">pic.twitter.com/pVtWkQ1C7k</a>
Pham also said a fan was heckling him outside of the team hotel:
Jesse Friedman @JesseNFriedman
On top of his fan altercation in the first inning, Tommy Pham described another outside the team hotel:<br><br>"She was drunk. 'F you, Tommy Pham, that's why we got rid of you.' I'm like, 'Lady, I reached free agency. They didn't get rid of me ... In fact, they tried to re-sign me.'" <a href="https://t.co/2Ip6akATfF">pic.twitter.com/2Ip6akATfF</a>
