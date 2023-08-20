Little League World Series 2023: Sunday Scores, Bracket Results and Highlights

AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar

The Little League World Series continued on Sunday, with eight teams looking to keep their dreams alive in Williamsport on the bottom half of the bracket.

Below, we'll break down the day's scores and top highlights as the road to the championship game on Aug. 27 continues.

Schedule and Scores

Panama (Santiago de Veraguas) def. Cuba (Bayamo), 3-2

Metro (Smithfield, RI) vs. Mid-Atlantic (Media, PA), 11 a.m. ET

Canada (Regina, Saskatchewan) vs. Mexico (Tijuana), 1 p.m. ET

Midwest (Fargo, ND) vs. Mountain (Henderson, NV), 2 p.m. ET

Panama def. Cuba, 3-2

Cuba's first trip to the Little League World Series is over.

The team from Bayamo lost its second game in Williamsport, a 3-2 battle with Panama, and now will be heading home.

The game wasn't without its drama, as Cuba trailed 3-0 in the bottom of the sixth before this bomb from Luis Aparicio:

But Cuba couldn't find one more run, and that will end an eventful run at the LLWS that included being no-hit by Japan and knocking Australia out of the tournament.

Panama now awaits the winner of Mexico vs. Canada on the bottom half of the bracket. That game will be held on Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET (ESPN).