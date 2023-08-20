Yankees' Aaron Boone Met with 'Frustrated' Hal Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently met with managing partner Hal Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman amid the team's disappointing season and told reporters the Bronx Bombers' brass was "frustrated" with the state of the franchise.

"We understand we're in a tough spot and it's not going well," he added. "We're in the business of trying to fix it and trying to [determine] what are the best moves moving forward for us to try and get us on track."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.