Giants' Win-Loss Predictions for 2023 NFL Season

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

While the New York Giants aren't facing a make-or-break season, 2023 will be a pivotal campaign for Big Blue. New York will be out to prove that last season's foray into the divisional round was no fluke and instead was a glimpse at future success.



We've seen some good and some bad thus far from the Giants, who carry a 1-1 record into Saturday's preseason finale. However, exhibition action will mean little when New York opens the regular season against the rival Dallas Cowboys on September 10.



Like the Giants, the Cowboys were a wild-card team in 2022, and both squads will be looking to drive deeper into the postseason than they did a year ago.



Will the Giants earn a victory over the Cowboys after being swept in 2022? Will they improve on last year's 9-7-1 record and make a spirited push toward the Super Bowl? Let's take a look at what lies ahead for New York and make a few predictions.

