Giants' Win-Loss Predictions for 2023 NFL SeasonAugust 21, 2023
Giants' Win-Loss Predictions for 2023 NFL Season
While the New York Giants aren't facing a make-or-break season, 2023 will be a pivotal campaign for Big Blue. New York will be out to prove that last season's foray into the divisional round was no fluke and instead was a glimpse at future success.
We've seen some good and some bad thus far from the Giants, who carry a 1-1 record into Saturday's preseason finale. However, exhibition action will mean little when New York opens the regular season against the rival Dallas Cowboys on September 10.
Like the Giants, the Cowboys were a wild-card team in 2022, and both squads will be looking to drive deeper into the postseason than they did a year ago.
Will the Giants earn a victory over the Cowboys after being swept in 2022? Will they improve on last year's 9-7-1 record and make a spirited push toward the Super Bowl? Let's take a look at what lies ahead for New York and make a few predictions.
Giants 2023 Schedule
Week 1: Dallas Cowboys
Week 2: at Arizona Cardinals
Week 3: at San Francisco 49ers
Week 4: Seattle Seahawks
Week 5: at Miami Dolphins
Week 6: at Buffalo Bills
Week 7: Washington Commanders
Week 8: New York Jets
Week 9: at Las Vegas Raiders
Week 10: at Dallas Cowboys
Week 11: at Washington Commanders
Week 12: New England Patriots
Week 13: BYE
Week 14: Green Bay Packers
Week 15: at New Orleans Saints
Week 16: at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 17: Los Angeles Rams
Week 18: Philadelphia Eagles
Analysis and Expectations
The Giants were one of the NFL's biggest surprises in 2022, ending a five-year playoff drought with a roster that overachieved under head coach Brian Daboll.
New York isn't going to take anyone by surprise this season, and it's fair to wonder if general manager Joe Schoen did enough in the offseason to make the team better. Schoen added a host of new receivers to help quarterback Daniel Jones—including Darren Waller, Parris Campbell, Jamison Crowder and rookie Jalin Hyatt—while grabbing a starting-caliber corner in Deonte Banks during the draft.
The offense may also get a boost from Sterling Shepard's return from a 2022 torn ACL.
"It's extremely impressive," Jones told reporters of Sehpard's recovery. "He's worked really hard to get back."
However, New York did little to address a run defense that ranked 31st in yards per attempt allowed last season. In a conference that features run-first teams like Dallas, the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers, that's a problem.
The general expectations for the Giants don't appear high. The oddsmakers in Las Vegas have set the over/under for New York wins at only 7.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Giants are just +850 (bet $100 to win $850) to win the NFC East and +2500 to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. It would seem that many expect to see New York take a step back this season.
Predictions
While I'd lean toward the over at 7.5 wins, I'm not convinced that the Giants are a lock to go above .500.
The team's inconsistency against the run is a major concern, and while the new receiving additions will help, teams have more game tape on how Jones operates in Daboll's offense. It's worth noting that New York struggled down the stretch last year, going 2-5-1 in its final eight games.
Similar struggles could await the Giants to open the 2023 season. New York faces the league's third-toughest schedule overall (tied, .549) in terms of 2022 winning percentage. New York also has a brutal stretch to open the year.
Seven of the Giants' first 11 games will be played on the road, and six of the first seven opponents were .500 or better a year ago.
It's not hard to envision a 3-5 or 2-6 record entering midseason, and that could destroy any and all confidence the Giants gained from last year's playoff push.
While the second half of the season is a little more forgiving, the Giants do face a tough final month. They'll face the reigning NFC champions twice and will face a New Orleans Saints team that should be battling for a playoff berth in three of the final four weeks.
A fourth-place finish in the NFC East is not out of the question for New York.
Win-Loss Prediction: 8-9
Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.