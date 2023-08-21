Raiders' Win-Loss Predictions for 2023 NFL Season

0 of 3

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The 2023 season is widely expected to be a transitional year for the Las Vegas Raiders, who won just six games in 2022. However, the Raiders have looked sharp through two preseason games and have outscored opponents 68-24.



Will Las Vegas' preseason success translate to the regular season? There's a lot to consider, including the strength of schedule, the Raiders' place in a brutal AFC West, and a roster that has seen a lot of moving parts during the offseason.



The Raiders kick things off against the rival Denver Broncos on September 10, and they'll need a fast start if they hope to be a surprise playoff team. Tough games against the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers await following Denver.



What are realistic expectations for Las Vegas in 2023? Let's take a look at the schedule, dive into the biggest unknowns and make a few predictions.

