Cowboys' Win-Loss Predictions for 2023 NFL Season

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cowboys appear primed for a return trip to the playoffs. While Dallas did lose a couple of key contributors in Ezekiel Elliott and Dalton Schultz, it has done a good job of reloading and even strengthening the overall roster in the offseason.



The bulk of a defense that ranked fifth in points allowed is back, and with cornerback Stephon Gilmore joining Trevon Diggs on the perimeter, it might be even better.



The Cowboys also found a third receiver to partner with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup when they traded for Brandin Cooks. A tight-end committee led by second-year player Jake Ferguson and rookie Luke Schoonmaker should replace Schultz.



The only real unknowns heading into Week 1 are whether Dallas can adequately replace Elliott and how the offense will fare with head coach Mike McCarthy calling the plays instead of former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.



The Cowboys haven't shown a whole lot scheme-wise in the preseason (naturally), but rookie Deuce Vaughn is shaping up to be a fine complement to starting back Tony Pollard. The sixth-round pick has shown burst and wiggle in the preseason and has found the end zone in consecutive games.



"Another game under my belt and I felt like I played faster," Vaughn said after Saturday's game, per The Athletic's Jon Machota and Saad Yousuf.



The Vegas oddsmakers have high expectations for the Cowboys this season. The over/under currently sits at 10.5 wins, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, while Dallas has the second-best odds to win the NFC East at +190 (bet $100 to win $190).



The Cowboys are also among the early favorites to win the NFC (+600) behind only the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

