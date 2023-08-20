Giants Rumors: Kyle Harrison to Be Called Up; SF's Top SP Prospect Since Bumgarner

David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants are calling up left-handed starting pitcher Kyle Harrison, who currently ranks as the team's top prospect and No. 20 overall in baseball.

Robert Murray of FanSided broke the news on the 22-year-old, who is expected to pitch Tuesday at the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Giants selected Harrison with a third-round choice in the 2020 MLB draft.

Harrison has torn through the minor leagues, notably posting a 14.6 K/9 rate along the way.

This season, Harrison has gone 1-3 with a 4.66 ERA (1.52 WHIP) in 20 starts for the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats. He's struck out 109 batters over 67.2 frames.

Harrison missed a little time with a strained hamstring, which Giants president Farhan Zaidi revealed to reporters on July 8.

However, Zaidi followed up on August 1 and said that Harrison was on an "accelerated rehab program," noting that he had already thrown a couple scoreless innings in Arizona for the Giants' rookie league club.

Harrison returned to Sacramento on Aug. 5. He has made three starts since then, going 9.1 innings while allowing four earned runs and tossing 13 strikeouts.

Harrison will join a Giants team in desperate need of pitching with starters Anthony Desclafini and Ross Stripling on the 60- and 15-day injured lists, respectively.

He'll also get called up to a team that's in the middle of a tightly contested playoff race. The 64-59 Giants currently hold the second of three NL Wild Card spots, but four teams (the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks) are either tied or one half-game back of them in the standings.

So Harrison will be thrown into the fire right away, but he's a welcome sight for a team that needs more healthy and quality arms now.