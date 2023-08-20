Rob Van Dam Eyes Logan Paul Match If Hall of Famer Were to Return to WWE

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam told wrestling journalist Denise Salcedo that he would like to face Logan Paul if he ever appeared again in WWE (42:17 mark).

"The main event at WrestleMania that pays the most, how about that guy?..." Van Dam joked. "How about Logan Paul? Boom!"

Van Dam responded to a question from Salcedo in which she asked who he would like to wrestle if he hypothetically stepped foot again in WWE, where he starred from 2001-2007 and again in 2013-2014.

The former WWE champion and ECW World Heavyweight champion has made sporadic appearances for various promotions over the past four years after a brief return stint with Impact Wrestling in 2019 and 2020.

The 52-year-old Van Dam notably made his AEW debut on August 2 when he challenged (and fell) to FTW Champion Jack Perry.

As for Paul, he's turned his attention back to boxing after a few appearances in WWE, including a win over Ricochet at SummerSlam on Aug. 5. Like Van Dam, Paul also uses the frog splash and is known for his high-flying, daredevil ways in and out of the ring.

For now, though, the social media personality has his sights set on a boxing match with Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis in October.

