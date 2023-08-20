Rob Van Dam Eyes Logan Paul Match If Hall of Famer Were to Return to WWE

Rob Van Dam Eyes Logan Paul Match If Hall of Famer Were to Return to WWEAugust 20, 2023
WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam told wrestling journalist Denise Salcedo that he would like to face Logan Paul if he ever appeared again in WWE (42:17 mark).
"The main event at WrestleMania that pays the most, how about that guy?..." Van Dam joked. "How about Logan Paul? Boom!"
Van Dam responded to a question from Salcedo in which she asked who he would like to wrestle if he hypothetically stepped foot again in WWE, where he starred from 2001-2007 and again in 2013-2014.
The former WWE champion and ECW World Heavyweight champion has made sporadic appearances for various promotions over the past four years after a brief return stint with Impact Wrestling in 2019 and 2020.
The 52-year-old Van Dam notably made his AEW debut on August 2 when he challenged (and fell) to FTW Champion Jack Perry.
As for Paul, he's turned his attention back to boxing after a few appearances in WWE, including a win over Ricochet at SummerSlam on Aug. 5. Like Van Dam, Paul also uses the frog splash and is known for his high-flying, daredevil ways in and out of the ring.
For now, though, the social media personality has his sights set on a boxing match with Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis in October.
Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.