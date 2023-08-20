WWE Rumors: Latest on Edge Possibly Joining AEW After WWE Contract Expires

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has already revealed that he has wrestled his last contracted match with the organization, but he may not be done in the ring.

Sean Sapp of Fightful reported there's a belief that Edge may join All Elite Wrestling after his WWE contract expires in September (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News).

"Sean Sapp noted behind Fightful's paywall that fans won't be seeing 'Edge' in All Elite Wrestling," Upton wrote.

"That being said, Adam Copeland is much more likely, because that 'Edge' name is trademarked by WWE.

"The report went on to note that there are a few people in AEW who seem to think that Edge is coming to their company. After all, he has some connections with the roster already."

The obvious connection is his old and legendary WWE tag team partner Christian, who now goes by Christian Cage in AEW.

As for what's next in WWE, Edge revealed that his contract runs out at the end of September during an appearance on The FAN Morning Show (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Edge revealed that his contract runs out at the end of September. His last contracted match was a win over Sheamus at SmackDown in Toronto on Friday.

Edge, who was born an hour outside Toronto in Orangeville, Ontario, spoke to the hometown after the show went off the air regarding his future.

Edge has already authored a long, storied and fantastic career that has now entered its fourth decade after he made his professional debut in 1992, but it's possible another chapter could begin.

