TMZ: Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy's Homes Burglarized This Summer During Dodgers Games

Harry How/Getty Images

Burglars reportedly hit the Los Angeles-area homes of Dodgers stars Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy this summer, according to TMZ Sports.

"In the Muncy case, authorities tell us the infielder was with his family on the way home from a game at Dodger Stadium earlier this month when his alarm company alerted him that thieves had broken into his place," TMZ Sports wrote, citing "law enforcement sources."

"We're told they were seen on video ransacking the unit -- but they took off before cops arrived. It's unclear what was taken."

TMZ added that a "similar incident" happened at the Freeman residence in July but that it's unclear if the two burglaries are related, or if the vandals are specifically targeting athletes.

Freeman, Muncy and the 76-49 Dodgers have won 17 of their last 19 games, a run that includes an 11-game win streak. They hold a 12-game lead in the NL West.

Freeman, a National League MVP candidate, is hitting .333 (.986 OPS) with 23 home runs and 83 RBI. Muncy is second on the team with 29 homers.