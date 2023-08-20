Ava, The Rock's Daughter, Wins First Singles Match Ever in WWE at NXT Live Event

WWE.com

Ava won her debut singles match after defeating Ivy Bile at a WWE NXT live event in Tampa on Friday.

Ava, whose real life name is Simone Johnson, is the eldest child of The Rock. She was revealed as the fourth member of The Schism last October.

As noted by Steve Carrier of Ringside News, Ava had taken part in six-person and tag team matches, but Friday marked her official singles debut.

Johnson, 22, signed with WWE in Feb. 2020 before heading to its performance center in Orlando, Florida for training.

She is now a fourth-generation wrestling superstar under the WWE umbrella along with her father, her grandfather Rocky Johnson and her great grandfather "High Chief" Peter Maivia.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.