Cowboys Rumors: DeMarvion Overshown's Knee Injury Feared to Be Torn ACL

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It appears that difficult news may be on the way for Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported the Cowboys fear that Overshown may have torn his left ACL in the team's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday night.

An official diagnosis will be provided once Overshown undergoes an MRI.

Overshown suffered the injury in the first quarter of the game when he made a tackle on Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet.

He grabbed at his left leg and was able to walk off the field to the sideline medical tent. He had to be carted off at that point and was ruled out shortly thereafter.

Overshown was a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after a five-season collegiate career at Texas. He suited up in 42 games for the Longhorns, registering 249 tackles with nine sacks and three interceptions.

The rookie made six tackles in the Cowboys' first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. His performance in training camp had impressed Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.