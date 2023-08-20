X

NFL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Cowboys Rumors: DeMarvion Overshown's Knee Injury Feared to Be Torn ACL

    Jack MurrayAugust 20, 2023

    OXNARD, CA - AUGUST 15: Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (35) runs with the ball during the team's training camp at Marriott Residence Inn at River Ridge on August 15, 2023, in Oxnard, CA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    It appears that difficult news may be on the way for Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.

    Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported the Cowboys fear that Overshown may have torn his left ACL in the team's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday night.

    Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL

    Cowboys fear that rookie LB DeMarvion Overshown may have torn his left ACL in tonight's game vs. Seahawks, two people familiar with situation said. An MRI, however, is needed to grasp injury's nature. Team hopes for good news, but there's concern on talented third-round pick.

    An official diagnosis will be provided once Overshown undergoes an MRI.

    Overshown suffered the injury in the first quarter of the game when he made a tackle on Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet.

    He grabbed at his left leg and was able to walk off the field to the sideline medical tent. He had to be carted off at that point and was ruled out shortly thereafter.

    Overshown was a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after a five-season collegiate career at Texas. He suited up in 42 games for the Longhorns, registering 249 tackles with nine sacks and three interceptions.

    The rookie made six tackles in the Cowboys' first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. His performance in training camp had impressed Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

    Cowboys Rumors: DeMarvion Overshown's Knee Injury Feared to Be Torn ACL
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon