Cowboys Rumors: DeMarvion Overshown's Knee Injury Feared to Be Torn ACL

Cowboys Rumors: DeMarvion Overshown's Knee Injury Feared to Be Torn ACLAugust 20, 2023
It appears that difficult news may be on the way for Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.
Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported the Cowboys fear that Overshown may have torn his left ACL in the team's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday night.
Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL
Cowboys fear that rookie LB DeMarvion Overshown may have torn his left ACL in tonight's game vs. Seahawks, two people familiar with situation said. An MRI, however, is needed to grasp injury's nature. Team hopes for good news, but there's concern on talented third-round pick.
An official diagnosis will be provided once Overshown undergoes an MRI.
Overshown suffered the injury in the first quarter of the game when he made a tackle on Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet.
He grabbed at his left leg and was able to walk off the field to the sideline medical tent. He had to be carted off at that point and was ruled out shortly thereafter.
Overshown was a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after a five-season collegiate career at Texas. He suited up in 42 games for the Longhorns, registering 249 tackles with nine sacks and three interceptions.
The rookie made six tackles in the Cowboys' first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. His performance in training camp had impressed Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.