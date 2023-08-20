Video: José Altuve Joins 2,000-Hit Club; Becomes 3rd Astros Player to Reach Milestone

AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox

Welcome to the 2,000 hit club, José Altuve.

The Houston Astros second baseman recorded his 2,000th career hit in Saturday's game against the Seattle Mariners, joining Hall of Famers Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell as the only players in franchise history to accomplish the feat.

Bagwell recorded 2,314 hits in 2,150 games across his 15-year career and Biggio posted 3,060 hits in 2,850 games across his 20-year career.

Bagwell reached the 2,000 hit mark in his 8,033rd plate appearance, according to MLB.com's Brian McTaggart, and Biggio reached the 2,000 hit mark in his 8,025th plate appearance.

Altuve's accomplishment is quite impressive as he entered Saturday's game with 7,183 plate appearances in 1,630 games across 13 seasons.

Altuve, who entered Saturday with 1,998 hits, becomes the seventh active major league player to reach 2,000 hits, joining Freddie Freeman, who accomplished the feat on June 25, Miguel Cabrera, Joey Votto, Nelson Cruz, Elvis Andrus and Andrew McCutchen.

Altuve made his major league debut in 2011 as a 21-year-old. In his 13 seasons, he has led the Astros to two World Series titles and has won an MVP award, Gold Glove, six Silver Sluggers, three batting titles and earned eight All-Star selections.

The 33-year-old is in the midst of a solid season with the Astros after missing the beginning of the year with a broken thumb suffered while representing his native Venezuela in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

In 52 games entering Saturday, Altuve was hitting .318/.416/.530 with nine home runs, 29 RBI and 12 stolen bases.

Houston entered Saturday's contest sitting second in the AL West with a 70-53 record, two games back of the first-place Texas Rangers, and Altuve is certainly doing his part in helping the Astros in their attempt to leapfrog their division foe.