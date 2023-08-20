Fantasy Football 2023: First-Round Mock Draft, Projections and Top Team Names

3 of 3

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The most intriguing player in the first round is Ja'Marr Chase, mostly because of the uncertainty surrounding quarterback Joe Burrow's availability early in the season and what that might mean for Chase's production.

Burrow is projected to miss "several weeks" according to head coach Zac Taylor, with no target date provided. That may have some worried about taking the LSU export as high as they have in recent years, but it should not affect Chase's draft stock.

If Cincinnati has to rely on backup quarterbacks Jake Browning or Trevor Siemian early in the regular season, they will be looking to get the ball in the hands of their all-world wideout. As one of the best receivers in the world, they are sure to trust his ability to grab a contested catch or to grab a short pass and break out into open space.

Chase should be one of the top two or three receivers taken in any draft. He could realistically be a top-three overall pick, too, given what appears to be a shift at the top of the field.

No longer are running backs the most coveted players in the draft, for a variety of reasons. There is an increased injury risk based on general wear and tear but, more importantly, the trend toward running back-by-committee has diminished overall numbers.

Nick Chubb, Derrick Henry and Tony Pollard should be top targets at that position, but not before sure-fire wideouts like Chase, Justin Jefferson, Cooper Kupp and Tyreek Hill.

Josh Jacobs, not listed in the first-round mock draft, belongs with those aforementioned backs but uncertainty about his holdout in Las Vegas and what that means for the regular season lowers his value from a fantasy perspective.

Wideouts are taking on greater significance in fantasy, especially as the NFL continues to be a passer's league. As coaches scheme other ways to get the ball in their hands via sweeps or plays out of the backfield, they have more opportunities to pile up stats and become of greater value.

Your eyes should be on the top-tier receivers at the top of the draft before segueing into quality at running back that will be there later.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce should be tops at their position, even if the rushing threat of Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and Lamar Jackson is alluring to some. Mahomes and Kelce have proven consistently excellent since 2018 and have earned drafters' trust.