    Little League World Series 2023: Sunday Schedule, TV Info and Bracket Predictions

      Brady McShane of Smithfield Little League, Metro Region
      Brady McShane of Smithfield Little League, Metro Region

      The 2023 Little League World Series continues on Sunday with another exciting four-game slate.

      The eight teams in action on Sunday are facing win-or-go-home scenarios in the lower bracket and four of them notched their first wins of the tournament on Saturday. They'll need to keep winning if they hope to chase a LLWS championship.

      While teams remaining in the upper bracket—which will be back in action on Monday—have a loss to give, it's single elimination for those in the lower bracket.

      Which teams will keep their dreams alive? You'll find a preview and some predictions below.

    Saturday Results

      David Edwards of Henderson Little League, Mountain Region
      David Edwards of Henderson Little League, Mountain Region

      Cuba Region def. Australia Region (11-1)

      Mid-Atlantic Region def. New England Region (5-3)

      Canada Region def. Europe-Africa Region (3-0)

      Mountain Region def. Great Lakes Region (13-2)

    Sunday Schedule and Predictions

      Liusban Sanchez of Bayamo Little League, Cuba Region
      Liusban Sanchez of Bayamo Little League, Cuba Region

      Panama Region vs. Cuba Region

      Time: 9 a.m. ET

      TV: ESPN

      Winner Prediction: Cuba Region

      Metro Region vs. Mid-Atlantic Region

      Time: 11 a.m. ET

      TV: ESPN

      Winner Prediction: Mid-Atlantic Region

      Mexico Region vs. Canada Region

      Time: 1 p.m. ET

      TV: ESPN

      Winner Prediction: Canada Region

      Midwest Region vs. Mountain Region

      Time: 2 p.m. ET

      TV: ABC

      Winner Prediction: Mountain Region

    Sunday Preview

      SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 28: Players warm up before the Little League World Series Championship game between the West Region team from Honolulu, Hawaii and the Caribbean Region team from Willemstad, Curacao at the Little League International Complex on August 28, 2022 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)
      Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

      On Saturday, Bayamo Little League (representing the Cuba Region), Media Little League (Mid-Atlantic), North Regina Little League (Canada) and Henderson Little League (Mountain) all recorded their first wins of the tournament.

      Activo 20-30 Little League (Panama Region) Smithfield Little League (Metro) won their openers in the top bracket. However, Municipal de Tijuana Little League (Mexico) and Fargo Little League (Midwest) are still seeking their first victories.

      With last year's expansion from 16 to 20, Little League included four first-round byes to ensure that every team would get to experience at least two games.

      From Little League.org:

      "Playing just one game at any of our World Series tournaments would not provide enough of the once-in-a-lifetime experience Little League players and their families deserve. With the expansion, some baseball teams will be randomly assigned a 'bye' game, to fit into a modified double-elimination schedule."

      The lack of experience could be potentially problematic for the teams from Mexico and Rhode Island. The Canadian team likely gained some momentum after its 3-0 victory over South Czech Republic Little League, while home-state darling Medina got a big victory over Gray New Gloucester Little League.

      After two strong defensive performances (4 combined runs allowed) Medina should be equipped to handle a Rhode Island team that scored only once against Nolensville Little League in Upper Round 2.

      Mexico also scored only once in its opener and could struggle to find offense against a Canadian team that shut out the Czech Republic squad.

      Pitcher Jaxon Weir. pitched a complete-game, 13-strikeout win to set up Canada's bout with Mexico.

      The Bayamo and Henderson teams are both coming off of blowout wins. Both squads struggled in their opening games—Cuba was shut out, while the Mid-Atlantic team lost 3-1—but now that their bats are heating up, they could be difficult to take down.

      This is the first LLWS for a Cuban team, and after Bayamo defeated Australia by run rule in the fifth inning, they could become one of the favorites to come out of the lower bracket.

