AEW Collision Fight for the Fallen Results: Winners, Live Grades, Highlights and More

AEW

Welcome to AEW's Fight For the Fallen special episode of Collision on August 19 in Lexington, Kentucky.

As AEW prepares for All In on August 27 and All Out on September 3, management has been in full planning mode trying to make sure both shows have a card worth buying.

However, AEW still wants its weekly shows to be must-see TV, so we got a couple of fun matches this week like Dalton Castle vs. Jay White, and Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage.

We also heard from FTR, Miro and Ricky Starks regarding their various storylines and upcoming matches.

Let's take a look at what happened on Saturday's episode of Collision.