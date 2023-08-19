Little League World Series 2023: Saturday Scores, Bracket Results and Highlights

AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar

The Little League World Series continued on Saturday, with four games on the schedule and a history-making win for a first-time participant in Williamsport.

Below, we'll break down the day's action and review the top highlights and moments on the road to the LLWS title.

Saturday Scores

Cuba (Bayamo) def. Australia (Sydney), 11-1

Mid-Atlantic (Media, PA) def. New England (Gray, ME), 5-3

Canada (Regina, Saskatchewan) vs. Europe-Africa (Brno, Czech Republic), 4 p.m. ET

Mountain (Henderson, NV) vs. Great Lakes (New Albany, OH), 6 p.m. ET

Full bracket available at LittleLeague.org.

Cuba def. Australia, 11-1

For the first time in its history, a Cuban team is playing at the Little League World Series. And now it has its first win.

The Cubans rollicked to an 11-1 win over Australia in a mercy-rule finish after five innings, knocking the team from Sydney out of the tournament.

It was a major difference from the team's first game in the LLWS, a 1-0 loss against Japan that saw the Cubans fail to register a hit. That was a rough introduction to Williamsport, but Cuba took out its frustrations on Australia's pitchers.

Cuba will now face the team from Panama on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET (ESPN), hoping to keep its LLWS dreams alive on the bottom half of the bracket.

Mid-Atlantic def. New England, 5-3

It took some drama, but the kids from Media, PA are still alive in Williamsport.

Two runs in the top of the sixth inning led Mid-Atlantic to a 5-3 win over New England on Saturday, ending Maine's run in the LLWS.

Nathaniel Saleski's RBI double gave Pennsylvania the lead back in the top of the sixth after blowing a 3-0 advantage the team established in the first inning. Charles Haenn added to the lead by then scoring on a past ball.

That spoiled Maine's comeback bid, which included some fantastic defensive efforts:

Pennsylvania will take on the Metro representatives from Smithfield, Rhode Island on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET (ESPN) as it looks to stay alive on the bottom half of the bracket.