    Pete Alonso Feels 'Like a Piece of Crap' for Throwing Away Masyn Winn's 1st Hit Ball

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 19, 2023

    New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso waits for a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    AP Photo/Julio Cortez

    New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso threw the ball into the stands after St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn reached first base on an infield hit during Friday's 7-1 win.

    Normally, it would have been a forgettable sequence. The only issue with this particular moment was that it was the first hit of Winn's MLB career.

    St. Louis Cardinals @Cardinals

    The first hit of many to come for Masyn! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/STLCards?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#STLCards</a> <a href="https://t.co/e6Da3mGwde">pic.twitter.com/e6Da3mGwde</a>

    After the game, Alonso apologized while speaking to reporters.

    "I know it sounds stupid but it's just a bad brain fart," he said. "Throwing the ball in the stands, that robs him of a really special moment. I feel really bad thinking back on my first hit and just getting the ball thrown back to the dugout... I feel awful. I feel like a piece of crap."

    SNY @SNYtv

    "I feel horrible. I feel awful. I know it sounds stupid, but it's just a bad brain fart."<br><br>Pete Alonso says he feels "terrible" for throwing the ball from Masyn Winn's first hit into the stands: <a href="https://t.co/KCAsECWK84">pic.twitter.com/KCAsECWK84</a>

    Alonso said he wasn't thinking after diving to corral Jonathan Arauz's errant throw, and threw the ball into the stands instinctively when umpires signaled to switch out the baseball.

    But he added that he would "never throw the ball in the stands again. I'm just going to roll every ball to the dugout when they're going to switch it out."

    Winn told reporters that Alonso apologized twice to him during the game. And all's well that ends well, as the Cardinals were able to retrieve the ball for Winn.

    John Denton @JohnDenton555

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/STLCards?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#STLCards</a> Director of Security, Phil Melcher, confirms to MLB (dot) com that the team retrieved the ball from Masyn Winn's first MLB hit. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mets</a> 1B Pete Alonso threw the ball into the crowd - to the displeasure of the Cards.<br><br>The fan will get an autographed ball, jersey and hat.

    "A complete accident," Winn noted. "I thought it was quite funny, especially after we got the ball back, I thought it was a little bit more funny."