NFL Rumors: Titans' Will Levis Out vs. Vikings, Malik Willis to Play Entire Game

The Tennessee Titans are going to see a full game of action for Malik Willis when they take on the Minnesota Vikings in Saturday's preseason contest.

According to Turron Davenport of ESPN and Carolina Fenton of 102.5 The Game, rookie Will Levis will not be under center for any snaps. That means Willis will have plenty of chances to make an impression at quarterback.

Under normal circumstances, Levis would surely be in line for playing time in Saturday's game.

However, Davenport noted he suffered a lower-body injury and left joint practice with the Vikings on Thursday. Head coach Mike Vrabel said at the time the team would evaluate the quarterback's status for Saturday's contest.

Tennessee rotated both signal-callers during its preseason opener against the Chicago Bears, which it lost 23-17.

Willis finished 16-of-25 for 189 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception, while Levis was 9-of-14 for 85 yards, zero touchdowns and one pick. The offensive line in front of them was also a problem, as the Bears finished with eight sacks during the game.

The Titans selected Willis with a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, and he saw action in eight different games as a rookie. Yet he didn't look the part of a franchise quarterback and completed 50.8 percent of his passes for 276 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions.

He also added 123 yards and a score as a runner.

It was perhaps an indication of Tennessee's lack of long-term confidence in Willis when it selected Levis with a second-round pick in this year's draft. Levis was inconsistent during his collegiate career at Kentucky, but he has a big arm and is capable of making a number of downfield throws.

The competition to be Ryan Tannehill's backup is even more notable at this point because the starter is scheduled for free agency after the upcoming season. Whoever wins the job between Willis and Levis could have the inside track for next year's starting position.

But Levis will be sidelined Saturday and will miss an opportunity to get more game experience.