Suns' Kevin Durant on Video at Drake Concert; Bad Bunny Among More Stars to Attend

The stars came out in full force for Drake's concert Wednesday night at Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

TMZ Sports reported the Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant was on hand for the performance, as were Bad Bunny, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Tristan Thompson.

The shoe had been on the other foot earlier in the day when Drake showed up at a workout that included Durant, Devin Booker, Trae Young and Jabari Smith Jr.

KD is enjoying what's left of the offseason.

NBA training camps will get underway on Oct. 3, and the Suns open their preseason five days later against the Detroit Pistons. Phoenix will face off against the Golden State Warriors to tip off the regular season on Oct. 24.

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. said the franchise intends to honor Durant in his first game in front of fans at Chase Center since leaving in 2019.