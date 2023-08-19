Suns' Kevin Durant on Video at Drake Concert; Bad Bunny Among More Stars to Attend

Suns' Kevin Durant on Video at Drake Concert; Bad Bunny Among More Stars to AttendAugust 19, 2023
The stars came out in full force for Drake's concert Wednesday night at Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.
TMZ Sports reported the Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant was on hand for the performance, as were Bad Bunny, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Tristan Thompson.
The shoe had been on the other foot earlier in the day when Drake showed up at a workout that included Durant, Devin Booker, Trae Young and Jabari Smith Jr.
NBA @NBA
KD, Book, Trae and Jabari Smith Jr. got in some offseason work with <a href="https://twitter.com/adampharrington?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@adampharrington</a> 💪 <br><br>Even Drake pulled up 👀 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/ThroughTheLens?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ThroughTheLens</a>) <a href="https://t.co/3rzACQpCoz">pic.twitter.com/3rzACQpCoz</a>
KD is enjoying what's left of the offseason.
NBA training camps will get underway on Oct. 3, and the Suns open their preseason five days later against the Detroit Pistons. Phoenix will face off against the Golden State Warriors to tip off the regular season on Oct. 24.
Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. said the franchise intends to honor Durant in his first game in front of fans at Chase Center since leaving in 2019.