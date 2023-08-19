Shareef O'Neal: Bronny James Is 'Good,' Cardiac Arrest Won't Impact Basketball Career

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Shareef O'Neal told TMZ Sports that he's been in contact with Bronny James, who is "good" after suffering a cardiac arrest during a July 24 practice with the USC Trojans.

"I don't think it'll affect anything," O'Neal added of the incident while talking about whether James would eventually get back on the court.

O'Neal, 23, dealt with an anomalous coronary artery—a heart defect—at the age of 18 that required open-heart surgery. He told Good Morning America in late July that he reached out to James.

"I just said, any questions you have, you can ask me because I can probably answer them for you," he said.

James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was set to begin his freshman season at USC this fall. The 18-year-old guard from Los Angeles' Sierra Canyon School was considered a 5-star prospect by 247Sports' Composite Rankings and the No. 22 player in the Class of 2023, the No. 5 combo guard and the No. 4 player from California.

O'Neal, the son of NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, spent the 2022-23 season with the G League Ignite, averaging 5.6 points and 3.1 rebounds in 20 games (five starts).