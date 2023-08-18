MLB Announces Schedule Changes as Hurricane Hilary Approaches Southern California

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Major League Baseball is taking precautions as Hurricane Hilary approaches the West Coast.

It was revealed Friday that there will be changes for Sunday's games that were slated to take place in Southern California. The San Diego Padres (vs. Arizona Diamondbacks), Los Angeles Dodgers (vs. Miami Marlins) and Los Angeles Angels (vs. Tampa Bay Rays) will all play split doubleheaders on Saturday:

All three series will not feature any games on Sunday.

This comes after a report from Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com that said the NFL is monitoring the situation and has not made a ruling regarding Sunday's preseason game between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers in Southern California.

"We continue to monitor the weather and will (update the situation) if anything changes," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

Mary Gilbert, Elizabeth Wolfe and Zoe Sottile of CNN reported Hurricane Hilary was classified as a Category 4 storm as of Friday and was approximately 300 miles south of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

There are concerns that California, Nevada and Arizona could see up to a typical year's worth of rain in just days depending on the path of the storm over the weekend. It could become the first tropical storm to make landfall in California in approximately 84 years.

While the Chargers' SoFi Stadium has a roof and, in theory, could host the game even in less-than-ideal weather, the Dodgers, Padres and Angels all play in outdoor stadiums without a cover.

The chances of completing the Sunday baseball games are slim-to-none given the reality of the situation, and MLB was proactive with Friday's move.

Shifting the games up also gives the visiting teams and players on both sides the opportunity to make arrangements to evacuate the area ahead of Sunday if needed.