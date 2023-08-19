College Football Transfers Who Will Immediately Upgrade Offenses in 2023

1 of 5

Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley is consistent at utilizing the transfer portal to land top talent. Just last season, Heisman-winning quarterback Caleb Williams and leading receiver Jordan Addison came to USC via the transfer portal. Williams followed Riley from Oklahoma, while Addison came from Pitt.

Riley wasted no time using the portal again in this offseason. In Arizona transfer wideout Dorian Singer, Riley seemingly has found his replacement for Addison, who is now with the Minnesota Vikings. Singer had a breakout season for the Wildcats last season, accounting for 1,105 yards and six touchdowns, including a top-15 finish in receiving yards nationally.

In fact, Singer had a huge game against USC last season. During Arizona's 45-37 loss to the Trojans, the wideout had seven receptions for 141 yards and a career-high three touchdowns. Per Pro Football Focus, Singer's 29 catches that went for 15 or more yards were second in the Power Five behind Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr.

Adonai "AD" Mitchell, Texas

If Texas wants to compete for a Big 12 title this season, getting a receiver like Adonai Mitchell is a good start. The wideout transferred to the Longhorns after spending two seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs.

A 4-star recruit from Georgia's 2021 class, Mitchell played in all 15 of Georgia's games as a true freshman. He finished with 29 catches for 426 yards and four touchdowns.

As a sophomore in 2022, Mitchell was hampered by an ankle injury throughout the season. As a result, he played in just six games. He was able to play in some critical moments late in the year for the Dawgs, however. In fact, Mitchell scored the go-ahead touchdown against Ohio State in the Peach Bowl semifinal, off a 10-yard pass from Stetson Bennett.

He also had a touchdown against TCU in the national championship game.

At Texas, Mitchell gives starting quarterback Quinn Ewers yet another weapon at receiver. Mitchell will play alongside leading Texas receiver Xavier Worthy in 2023.

Travis Hunter, Colorado

Travis Hunter was the top-ranked transfer portal prospect in the nation, and for good reason. He plays both wide receiver and cornerback. After spending 2022 at Jackson State with Deion Sanders, he followed his head coach to Colorado.

Last season, he finished with 11 receptions for 135 yards and four touchdowns in Jackson State's final four games of the season. We'll see if Hunter gets more reps at receiver with the Buffs, which also includes former JSU quarterback—and Sanders' son—Shedeur Sanders under center.