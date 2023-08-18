X

NBA

    Windhorst: Lakers' Austin Reaves Has 'Really Impressed' Observers at Team USA Camp

    Erin WalshAugust 18, 2023

    MALAGA, SPAIN - AUGUST 11: Austin Reaves #15 of the USA Basketball Men's National Team moves the ball during practice on August 11, 2023 at Pabellon Training Center Higueron in Malaga, Spain. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

    Austin Reaves is balling for Team USA this summer, and he is catching the eye of observers leading up to the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

    "A player that I had several people say has really impressed them and been, like, much better than they were expecting has been Austin Reaves," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on his Hoop Collective podcast (33:30 mark).

    Reaves caught the attention of Team USA head coach Steve Kerr with his impressive 2023 postseason performance with the Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists while shooting 46.4 percent from the floor and 44.3 percent from deep.

    His breakout season resulted in a four-year, $54 million maximum contract extension with the Purple and Gold this summer, and it's also likely what earned him a spot with Team USA.

    Through three games of the five-game USA Basketball Showcase, Reaves is averaging 10 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He plays primarily off the bench and is expected to continue doing so once the World Cup begins later this month.

    Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

    Fourth quarter, AR's on target 🎯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USABMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USABMNT</a> vs. Spain | 📺 Fox <a href="https://t.co/EXFG5t8BF1">pic.twitter.com/EXFG5t8BF1</a>

    Windhorst: Lakers' Austin Reaves Has 'Really Impressed' Observers at Team USA Camp
    NBA @NBA

    Austin Reaves finds Mikal Bridges for the smooth finish 😮‍💨<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USABMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USABMNT</a> vs. Spain | Live on FOX 📺 <a href="https://t.co/v7aZ6zeoWq">pic.twitter.com/v7aZ6zeoWq</a>

    Team USA has two games remaining in its showcase against Greece and Germany. The Americans open the World Cup against New Zealand on Aug. 26.