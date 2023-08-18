Windhorst: Lakers' Austin Reaves Has 'Really Impressed' Observers at Team USA Camp

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Austin Reaves is balling for Team USA this summer, and he is catching the eye of observers leading up to the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

"A player that I had several people say has really impressed them and been, like, much better than they were expecting has been Austin Reaves," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on his Hoop Collective podcast (33:30 mark).

Reaves caught the attention of Team USA head coach Steve Kerr with his impressive 2023 postseason performance with the Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists while shooting 46.4 percent from the floor and 44.3 percent from deep.

His breakout season resulted in a four-year, $54 million maximum contract extension with the Purple and Gold this summer, and it's also likely what earned him a spot with Team USA.

Through three games of the five-game USA Basketball Showcase, Reaves is averaging 10 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He plays primarily off the bench and is expected to continue doing so once the World Cup begins later this month.

Team USA has two games remaining in its showcase against Greece and Germany. The Americans open the World Cup against New Zealand on Aug. 26.