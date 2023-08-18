Browns Kicker Cade York Deletes Instagram Post After Missing 2 Late FGs vs. Eagles

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It might only be the preseason, but Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York learned the hard way there's still a time and place to partake in social media.

In a since-deleted post, York or someone who has access to his account shared one his highlights from the team at halftime of Cleveland's 18-18 tie with the Philadelphia Eagles.

That might've escaped notice for the most part if York hadn't gone on to miss two chances at a go-ahead field goal late in the fourth quarter. His 47-yard attempt was wide right, and he was wide left from 41 yards when an Eagles penalty allowed him to have a second crack.

The 22-year-old had already missed both of his field goals in the Browns' first two preseason clashes. After Thursday, his status with the team ahead of Week 1 could be in serious jeopardy.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski didn't sound like he's itching to make a change for now.

"I think for all of our players, not just Cade, the preseason is a time to work on your craft and get better," he told reporters after the game. "He's disappointed to not make that kick at the end. He wants to be there for the team and that's why he's going to continue to work really hard."

The Browns close out the preseason Aug. 26 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

York might want to make sure he turns his phone off altogether before he runs out of the tunnel and steps onto the field.