The 3 Potential Shock Appearances at AEW All in 2023 in Wembley Stadium

KMazur/WireImage

AEW has positioned the 2023 edition of All In with the tagline "The Biggest Event in Wrestling History."

In the world of pro wrestling, that means it's going to need some pretty amazing shock appearances and reveals to live up to such a billing.

Of course, the August 27 show at Wembley Stadium in London, England that could shatter attendance records will be great without shocking returns and/or debuts.

The card boasting FTR vs. The Young Bucks for the tag titles, a four-way match for the women's titles, MJF-Adam Cole for the world championship and so much more will see to that.

But surprise returns or debuts will take things to a new level in the annals of pro wrestling history.

The first that comes to mind (breathe folks, breathe) is Goldberg.

Most pro wrestling fans can't argue against the idea Goldberg's modern run in WWE fizzled out into wince-inducing appearances that left him overexposed. One-offs with Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre didn't help—after spoiling fan interest when he took a title off The Fiend.

But that early Goldberg run where he was still freshly returned and taking on short, MMA-styled matches with Brock Lesnar? Those were fun.

There's an outside chance AEW would be able to recreate that magic again. The best idea might be a quick one-off match against Wardlow very similar to how WWE used him against Lesnar.

After all, Wardlow has been missing in action since AEW botched his storylines and momentum. So fans would have a surprise showing from Goldberg, which would drive a record crowd wild, while fans against it would at least see the legend eating a pin and putting over a younger guy who really deserves it.

Don't count it out, is all that should be taken from this—it could really benefit everyone. And Dave Meltzer on McGuire on Wrestling recently said it's "not out of the realm of possibility" that Goldberg shows up in Wembley (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats).

How about another ex-WWEer?

Fans haven't heard much from Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, lately as she works a comeback from an injury. Her last showing was back in May at NJPW STRONG Resurgence 2023 in a loss to Willow Nightingale.

But especially in this instance, an appearance doesn't have to mean she actually takes on a match.

The sheer presence of Moné in a surprise debut and getting on the mic and interacting with other Superstars would be a huge thing for AEW and its fans.

Moné simply showing up despite an unknown return timetable might hint at big things for an AEW women's division that needs some help top to bottom.

The connection has made loads of sense for a while now, but what better time to confirm speculation or a wishlist-topper of fans than with a show that figures to shatter attendance records when the numbers go official?

Somehow, we've saved the most unlikely for last—Jey Uso.

Uso, in storyline, has left WWE completely, to the point the company moved his page to the alumni section on the website. Said website often keeps kayfabe alive to an extensive degree, but it's some good work, to say the least.

Every pro wrestling fan on the planet, at this point, knows what's going on with the Bloodline around Roman Reigns. It's one of the best stories and title runs of all time, with the latest entry in the saga pushing Jey out of WWE completely after his twin Jimmy betrayed him in the main event of SummerSlam, where he appeared to have a win over Reigns in hand.

While some fans would argue WWE would be absolutely foolish to let Jey appear on another promotion's major show and legitimize opposition, it would be a stunning, downright jaw-dropping development that would again strengthen the Bloodline saga.

Think, for just a moment, what the Internet would do if Jey shows up. The blurred-lines stunner of it all would be a landmark moment for pro wrestling.

For AEW, it would just be smart marketing. Getting the eyeballs of WWE or even non-wrestling fans who haven't checked out the company would be great, as would being the center of such a viral moment and one that gets packaged in all of the Bloodline recaps for all time.

And for WWE, it would be a savvy way to both breathe new life into the Bloodline saga and earn some goodwill from fans. It doesn't have to be anything official—have Jey just show up in the crowd or through the fans, and make it look like he bought a ticket as an observer before being thrown into the spotlight. Savvy fans would know better, but who cares?

Right now, the whole situation reeks of that time CM Punk "left" WWE but not for an extended time, then came back. It would have been much better if Punk had appeared at an indie show or two to really deepen the believability of the storyline.

This is 2023 and wild as it might sound, WWE has a chance to get it right this time for all involved with Jey.

Either way, All In is a landmark event for pro wrestling. But these levels of surprises would work to enhance an already stacked card in a way only they can, if handled well.