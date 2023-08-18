Women's World Cup Finals 2023: Latest Odds and Expert Picks for England vs. SpainAugust 18, 2023
Women's World Cup Finals 2023: Latest Odds and Expert Picks for England vs. Spain
Saturday brings with it the culmination of a Women's World Cup that has been anything but predictable.
Spain and England had expectations of tournament success but both faced unexpected uncertainties as it kicked off. Both rallied around their coaches and the players available to them and marched through the competition.
Saturday, they will play for the most coveted prize in international women's football, each looking to make history.
For England, a win would deliver the country its first World Cup of any kind since 1966. For Spain, it would mark its first cup.
In a competition that has thrown many a curve ball and left fans expecting the unexpected, prepare for Saturday's championship match with this preview, complete with expert picks.
Game Info and Current Odds
When: Sunday, August 20
Time: 6:00 a.m., ET
Where: Stadium Australia in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
Current Odds: Spain (+165; bet $100, win $265), Draw (+185), England (+185)
Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook
Expert Picks
Sandra Herrera of CBS Sports:
Two teams who want the ball might lead to a more methodical match, and it'll come down to who is more clinical.
Pick: Spain 1, England 2.
We are predicting Spain to win.
George Flood of The Evening Standard:
Spain have done incredibly well to reach their first-ever final and are a massively exciting team full of attacking talent, while they are also no strangers to drama and late goals.
But England have got the big-game experience after their fairytale Euros success on home soil at Wembley last summer and should make that pay off on the biggest stage of all to secure a sublime double inside 12 months, writing their names into football folklore in the process.
England to win, 2-0.
Preview
To say that both England and Spain have overcome considerable roadblocks to reach the Women's World Cup Finals Saturday would be an understatement the enormity of the global tournament.
Before they even arrived in co-host countries Australia and New Zealand for the event, both teams were dealt blows.
Spain lost 15 of its players after they revolted against head coach Jorge Vilda, making themselves unavailable for selection to the national team. England entered the tournament without forwards Fran Kirby and Beth Mead, as well as defender Leah Williamson, all having suffered significant injuries that would keep them off the pitch,
Add to that the fact that The Lionesses lost their top scorer in the tournament, Lauren James, to a two-game suspension, and the idea that the team is still competing is almost astonishing.
Until you realize the depth of the English roster.
Alessia Russo and Lauren Hemp have stepped up offensively, matching James' three goals. Chloe Kelly scored a game-winning penalty kick. Ella Toone, hero of the 2022 Euro Championship team, added a goal in the semifinals while replacing James.
Those players have seized opportunities and capitalized on them, quite literally booting England into the championship match against a La Roja squad that has advanced despite Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas spending more time on the bench than the field.
Spain has thrived despite not benefitting from the star power and play of its award-winning midfielder. Instead, it has gotten tremendous output from Salma Paralluelo, Anita Bonmati, and Teresa Abelleira.
Neither team looks like what experts and fans expected entering the tournament but both coaches, Vilda and Sarina Wiegman, have put together pieces that have gelled into championship-caliber squads.
Spain lost one match in this tournament, a group-round match against Japan. England has remained unbeaten throughout.
One team has proven to be an offensive juggernaut, scoring 14 goals in five matches. The other has employed one of the stingiest defenses in the field, allowing just two in the same span.
Which team, made up of unexpected heroes and two extraordinary head coaches, will hoist the World Cup Saturday?
Defense wins championships and given the number of hurdles England has already overcome to this point, it feels like an appropriate time for them to finish their story and capture their first cup since 1966.