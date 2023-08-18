Women's World Cup Finals 2023: Latest Odds and Expert Picks for England vs. Spain

0 of 3

Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Saturday brings with it the culmination of a Women's World Cup that has been anything but predictable.



Spain and England had expectations of tournament success but both faced unexpected uncertainties as it kicked off. Both rallied around their coaches and the players available to them and marched through the competition.



Saturday, they will play for the most coveted prize in international women's football, each looking to make history.



For England, a win would deliver the country its first World Cup of any kind since 1966. For Spain, it would mark its first cup.



In a competition that has thrown many a curve ball and left fans expecting the unexpected, prepare for Saturday's championship match with this preview, complete with expert picks.

