    Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Says He Uses 'Madden' to Evaluate Opposing CBs Before Games

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVAugust 18, 2023

    MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 08: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins takes part in a drill during training camp with the Atlanta Falcons at Baptist Health Training Complex on August 08, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
    Megan Briggs/Getty Images

    Plenty of NFL players pay attention to their Madden ratings, especially when a new version of the iconic video game series is released.

    But Tyreek Hills pays attention to his opponents' ratings as well.

    "I go to the EA rosters then I scroll down and see what their awareness is, their speed and their strength, and that's how I get a good tell on them," the Miami Dolphins wide receiver told reporters when discussing his matchups with cornerbacks.

    Ari Meirov @AriMeirov

    Tyreek Hill says he just uses Madden to find out about his opponents every week. 😂 <a href="https://t.co/KFj9lEINaX">pic.twitter.com/KFj9lEINaX</a>

    The technique seems to be working because Hill consistently gets the best of the defensive backs who line up across from him.

    He has been in the league for seven years and already has a resume with seven Pro Bowl nods, four First Team All-Pro selections and a Super Bowl ring.

    So don't expect him to change his approach in 2023.

