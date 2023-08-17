MLB Rumors: Orioles Haven't Ruled Out Top Prospect Jackson Holliday Debuting in 2023

Jorden Dixon/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Baltimore Orioles have the best record in the American League, but they may become even more exciting by season's end.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Baltimore hasn't ruled out calling up shortstop Jackson Holliday before the end of the 2023 campaign. Holliday, who is the son of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday, is the No. 1 prospect in the league, according to MLB.com's rankings.

While Holliday's talent is clear, it will not be easy for the 19-year-old to break into the lineup.

After all, the Orioles aren't some team that is just playing out the string in a lost season. They are 74-47 and two games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays in the race for the American League East crown and potentially the top seed in the entire AL.

They are trying to win a championship instead of focusing on the future, making it more difficult for young prospects to see playing time.

Still, Holliday is slashing .337/.454/.533 with 10 home runs, 63 RBI and 21 stolen bases across three different minor league teams this season. His ability to impact the game by hitting for average and power while bringing speed to the basepaths hints at his bright future, and it is likely just a matter of time before he is the franchise's everyday shortstop.

Perhaps the 2023 season is earlier than the front office envisioned, but he is making it difficult to ignore his production at the minor league level.

If nothing else, he could be a late-game pinch-hitter and spot-starter when the regulars need a rest as a September call-up. Shortstop Jorge Mateo isn't exactly a dominant offensive player either and is slashing .208/.255/.336 with six home runs and 31 RBI.

Holliday could be more productive than that right away, and the Orioles are at least considering bringing him up as they chase a division crown.