Aaron Judge: Yankees Are 'Just a Couple Streaks Away' from Being Where We Want to Be

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Despite sitting in last place in the AL East, New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge believes his team can still turn its season around.

Following a 2-0 loss to the MLB-leading Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, Judge said that stringing together some wins could catapult the Yankees back into the playoff mix.

"We're just a couple streaks away from being right where we want to be," Judge said. "I think going home, getting a little reset and get back out there, I think the boys are gonna be ready. Just like [Yankees manager Aaron Boone] said all year, it's right in front of us. We've gotta go out there and take it."

Judge's Yankees have a much more realistic case of contention than any of the other last-place teams in MLB. Not only are they coming off of a 99-win season in 2022, they are 60-61 on the 2023 season and just 6.5 games back of the third AL Wild Card spot.

The place within the standings is more of a reflection of how dominant the AL East has been this season, as four of the five teams are currently above .500 and three of the teams are currently in a playoff spot.

The Yankees have 16 games remaining against the AL East, including six against the third-place Toronto Blue Jays and seven against the fourth-place Boston Red Sox. New York also has a series against the Houston Astros, who are currently the second AL Wild Card, and have series against struggling teams like the Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Making a run, especially with a healthy Judge, is surely possible. The 2022 AL MVP was activated in late July after missing significant time with a toe injury. He is the cornerstone of the Yankees offense, hitting .281 with 22 home runs and 45 RBI's in just 67 games in 2023.

The Yankees can make a huge push forward Friday when they host division-rival Boston.