ESPN: Packers' David Bakhtiari Isn't on Trade Block After IG from Jets' Aaron Rodgers

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

New York Jets star quarterback Aaron Rodgers sent a subtle message to his former left tackle David Bakhtiari on Instagram on Wednesday, but that reportedly doesn't mean that the Green Bay Packers are willing to ship him to the Big Apple.

"I have not heard that the Jets were trying to pry loose David Bakhtiari, nor have I heard that Green Bay is interested in moving on from him," ESPN's Adam Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday.

Rodgers posted a photo of himself with wide receiver Garrett Wilson while writing, "Always love my 17s" and shouting out his former teammate Davante Adams. Bakhtiari's name was included in the post in a different and smaller font:

Bakhtiari was limited to 11 games for the Packers last year after missing all but one game in 2021. He hasn't played a full season since 2019, but Schefter said the three-time Pro Bowler "feels great" and "this is the best he's felt in a long time."

The inclusion of Bakhtiari in the post fueled rumors that Rodgers wants the Jets to trade for him at some point this season. The timing of the post was also interesting, considering recent disappointing showings by New York's offensive line.

In this week's episode of HBO's Hard Knocks, Jets head coach Robert Saleh ripped the offensive line after a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers:

"Offense, it was our first f-----g opportunity to change the stink that's been in this organization for a very long time on the offensive side of the ball. You can have a Hall of Fame quarterback. You can have two $10 million-plus receivers. You can have a reigning offensive rookie of the year. You can have all kinds of skill in the running back room. None of it f-----g matters until the big boys up front change who the f--k we are. We as coaches, we as an organization can't want it more than you."

While speaking to reporters after Wednesday's practice, Rodgers expressed patience and optimism that the offensive line woes will get solved eventually.

"There's jobs up for grabs. That's the beauty of camp, but also the struggle," he said. "In talking with a couple of guys, we just need some continuity at some point so guys can feel comfortable playing together."

The Jets have aspirations of contending for a spot in the Super Bowl this season, so it wouldn't be a surprise if they make a push to add Bakhtiari or another veteran offensive lineman in another all-in move in a monumental offseason.