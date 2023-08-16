Aaron Rodgers Says Jets OL Was 'a Lot Better Today' amid Robert Saleh Criticism

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers knows his offensive line is a "work in progress."

However, the four-time MVP acknowledged after Wednesday's practice that he "thought we played a lot better up front today" following criticism of the unit by head coach Robert Saleh last week.

"I was thinking maybe we'd start to figure some stuff out," Rodgers said, via SNY. "Obviously it hasn't happened yet. There's jobs up for grabs. That's the beauty of camp, but also the struggle. In talking with a couple of guys, we just need some continuity at some point so guys can feel comfortable playing together."

In this week's episode of HBO's Hard Knocks, cameras captured Saleh ripping into his offensive line following a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers last week in which the unit struggled mightily.

Saleh said, via ProFootball Talk's Josh Alper:

"Offense, it was our first f-----g opportunity to change the stink that's been in this organization for a very long time on the offensive side of the ball. You can have a Hall of Fame quarterback. You can have two $10 million-plus receivers. You can have a reigning offensive rookie of the year. You can have all kinds of skill in the running back room. None of it f-----g matters until the big boys up front change who the f--k we are. We as coaches, we as an organization can't want it more than you."

Following Saleh's tirade, New York's offensive line put together a better showing in a 27-0 win over the Panthers in the team's second preseason game, and the head coach seemed pleased with the unit's effort while speaking with the team postgame, which was also captured on Hard Knocks.

New York's offensive line includes Duane Brown, Laken Tomlinson, Connor McGovern, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Max Mitchell with depth options including Billy Turner, Joe Tippmann and Mekhi Becton.

There's still plenty of room for improvement within the offensive line as training camp continues, and the unit must continue to build upon its success if the Jets hope to get the most out of Rodgers under center and Dalvin Cook in the backfield.