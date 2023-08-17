Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Blazers Still Have 'No Interest' in Doing Deal with Heat

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly not budging in their pursuit of a better Damian Lillard trade than what the Miami Heat are offering.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported the Blazers are "still showing no interest in doing a deal with the Heat."

Parameters of Miami's offer have not been made public, but it stands to reason Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr. would be included, along with future first-round picks. Portland's lack of interest in Herro and his $120 million contract has been a major snag, as it would likely require a third team take on the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year while sending further assets back to the Blazers.

