    Druski Starts '4Lifers' Sports Agency, Signs Florida DE Princely Umanmielen as Client

    Doric SamAugust 17, 2023

    MIAMI, FL - APRIL 29: Comedian/Actor Druski performs during Druski Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda Comedy Tour at James L. Knight Center on April 29, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)
    Johnny Louis/Getty Images

    Comedian and actor Druski is making another move in the world of sports, as he announced the launch of his 4Lifers Sports Agency.

    According to TMZ, the agency's first client is Florida Gators defensive end and 2024 NFL draft prospect Princely Umanmielen.

    "Launching 4Lifers Sports Agency allows me to combine my two passions -- sports and entertainment," Druski told TMZ. "Our team is committed to providing athletes with the resources, support and marketing opportunities to grow on and off the field. The process begins today with Florida Gators star Princely Umanmielen's addition to our family."

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Druski is launching an athletic branch of his 4Lifers brand to help athletes "grow on and off the field" 🔥 <br><br>He's signed Gators' Princely Umanmielen as his first client 👏 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/TMZ_Sports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TMZ_Sports</a>) <a href="https://t.co/t2NjRRGaLc">pic.twitter.com/t2NjRRGaLc</a>

    Entering his senior season, Umanmielen has been named to the Chuck Bednarik and Lombardi Award watch lists as well as the All-SEC preseason third team. He's coming off a strong 2022 season in which he recorded 39 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 13 games with 11 starts.

    This isn't Druski's first foray into the sports world, as he is a co-owner of the Fan Controlled Football team Shoulda Been Stars.

    Umanmielen and the Gators will open their 2023 season on Thursday, Aug. 31 against No. 14 Utah.

