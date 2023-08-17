Druski Starts '4Lifers' Sports Agency, Signs Florida DE Princely Umanmielen as Client

Johnny Louis/Getty Images

Comedian and actor Druski is making another move in the world of sports, as he announced the launch of his 4Lifers Sports Agency.

According to TMZ, the agency's first client is Florida Gators defensive end and 2024 NFL draft prospect Princely Umanmielen.

"Launching 4Lifers Sports Agency allows me to combine my two passions -- sports and entertainment," Druski told TMZ. "Our team is committed to providing athletes with the resources, support and marketing opportunities to grow on and off the field. The process begins today with Florida Gators star Princely Umanmielen's addition to our family."

Entering his senior season, Umanmielen has been named to the Chuck Bednarik and Lombardi Award watch lists as well as the All-SEC preseason third team. He's coming off a strong 2022 season in which he recorded 39 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 13 games with 11 starts.

This isn't Druski's first foray into the sports world, as he is a co-owner of the Fan Controlled Football team Shoulda Been Stars.

Umanmielen and the Gators will open their 2023 season on Thursday, Aug. 31 against No. 14 Utah.