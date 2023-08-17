Women's World Cup 2023: Championship Odds, Prediction and Coverage Guide

Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Spain and England will play for their first FIFA Women's World Cup titles on Sunday in Sydney.

England entered the tournament as one of the favorites after its triumph at UEFA Euro 2022 on home soil.

Spain came into Australia and New Zealand as one of the rising powers of the sport, and it knocked off a handful of perennial World Cup contenders to reach the championship match.

The two European nations last met in the quarterfinals of last summer's Euros. England won that contest in extra time, so that suggests Sunday's final will be a close matchup over 90, or 120 minutes.

Women's World Cup Final Info

Date: Sunday, August 20

Start Time: 6 a.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app

Odds

via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Money Line

Spain (+165; bet $100 to win $165)

England (+185)

Draw After 90 Minutes (+185)

To Win World Cup

Spain (-115; bet $115 to win $100)

England (-105)

Over/Under

Over 2.5 Goals (+145)

Under 2.5 Goals (-180)

Prediction

England 2, Spain 1

England may produce the same result as it did against Spain a year ago in the quarterfinals of the Euros.

The Lionesses scored multiple goals in three of their last four contests, and they receive a boost up top with Lauren James coming back from suspension.

James was the breakout star of the group stage. She was handed a two-game ban after a stomp to a Nigerian player's back in the round of 16.

In James' absence, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo took on more responsibilities in the final third. Hemp and Russo scored a goal each in the quarterfinal win over Colombia and the semifinal triumph over Australia.

A three-pronged attack of James, Hemp and Russo will be difficult for the Spanish defense to contain. Spain has not produced a clean sheet in its last four matches.

Spain's attack is comparable to England's lineup with Jenni Hermoso and Alba Redondo leading that group. Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas can be a factor either as a starter, or off the bench. Putellas came into the World Cup at the end of her ACL recovery.

La Roja have a breakout star of their own in Salma Paralluelo, who scored in each of the last two rounds. The 19-year-old netted the game-winning goal in the quarterfinals against the Netherlands and opened the scoring versus Sweden.

Spain is the slight favorite to beat England despite not having as much championship match experience as the Lionesses.

Spain eliminated 2019 runner-up Netherlands and perennial power Sweden to reach the final, but it has one major flaw on its World Cup resume from its group-stage finale against Japan.

Japan picked Spain apart on the counter attack, and England could use some principles from that game to hurt La Roja.

England owns the advantage in intangibles with its recent title-winning experience from the Euros and with its head coach Sarina Wiegman.

Wiegman is regarded as the premier coach in women's soccer, and the game plan she draws up for the Lionesses could give them the edge on Sunday in Sydney.

No one is expecting a blowout in the final, and the winner might even be decided by extra time, but if both teams play at their highest level, England should have the advantage, especially with a fresh James returning to the pitch.

