Introducing MLB's 2023 All-Overpaid Team

Worst ROI: Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals

$35 million, Has not played

Strasburg has been a sad staple on this overpaid roster over the past four years, as he has logged just 31.1 innings pitched since his seven-year, $245 million contract began. And the "severe nerve damage" reported by Washington Post's Jesse Dougherty in early June may prevent him from ever pitching again.

First Runner-Up: Madison Bumgarner, Arizona Diamondbacks

$23 million, -0.7 bWAR

Among guys who actually pitched this season, Bumgarner was the biggest letdown. He made four starts with a 10.26 ERA before the Diamondbacks gave him the boot. They still owe him $14 million next year, as well as $5 million in deferred payments in each of 2025, 2026 and 2027. However, it was clear in a hurry that they weren't going to make the playoffs by letting him pitch every five days. No one else even bothered to pick Bumgarner up, either, which is hard to believe when even Dallas Keuchel has gotten another chance with the Twins this season.

Second Runner-Up: Carlos Rodón, New York Yankees

$22.8 million, -0.5 bWAR

The Yankees had to wait for more than half of the season before they finally got to use the one noteworthy player they brought in via free agency. And when he was able to make his pinstripes debut, Rodón lasted just one woefully ineffective month before landing back on the IL. It was originally a forearm strain in spring training, later a back injury and now a hamstring injury. They hoped they were getting the Rodón who got Cy Young votes in each of the past two seasons. Sure seems like they got the Rodón who couldn't stay healthy in the half decade before that.

Third Runner-Up: Robbie Ray, Seattle Mariners

$21 million, -0.2 bWAR

It stinks that the 2021 AL Cy Young winner lasted just 3.1 innings (and struggled in that lone start) before suffering an injury that necessitated Tommy John surgery, but the fact of the matter is that Seattle effectively lit $21 million on fire here. Hopefully Ray will be able to make it back early in 2024 and enjoy a healthy final three years of his $115 million contract.

Fourth Runner-Up: Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinals

$17.5 million, -2.3 bWAR

Beyond the "top" four, the list of candidates for this starting rotation was disgustingly long.

Could've gone with Jacob deGrom here, making $30 million to last 30.1 innings before missing the rest of this season and possibly all of 2024. But at least he was really good for those six starts? Lance Lynn, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Martín Pérez and Patrick Corbin were all considered, each producing very little with salaries in the $18.5-$24.5 million range. (Lynn's resurgence since being traded to the Dodgers spared him from our wrath.) Chris Sale, Lance McCullers Jr., Carlos Carrasco and Luis Severino were also viable options.

But the final chapter of Waino's career has been particularly tough to watch.

He did record a rare quality start in a loss to the Mets this past Thursday, lowering his ERA to a still horrific 8.42 through 16 starts. Can't blame the Cardinals for bringing him back for one more season after all he gave them over the years, and here's hoping he gets two more wins to reach 200 for his career. But they maybe wouldn't be sputtering through one of their worst seasons of the past century if they weren't spending $17.5 million for the worst bWAR in all of baseball.