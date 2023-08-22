Predicting Rookie Stats for Victor Wembanyama and NBA Lottery Picks

1 of 14

AP Photo/John Locher

Projected stats: 17.5 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 2.0 APG, 2.2 BPG, 45.0 FG%, 28.0 3FG%

Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell are good bets to lead the San Antonio Spurs in scoring again. But Victor Wembanyama should still be expecting a high-usage role for a team with limited frontcourt depth and prospect development as its No. 1 priority.

He figures to be used often as a screener, given the unmatchable target he becomes while rolling to the rim and popping out for three. Tre Jones averaged 6.6 assists last year without a quality big man. Between his passing IQ and Wembanyama's 8'0" wingspan and mobility, the rookie should continue to fall into easy-basket opportunities without having to work too hard.

Wembanyama's length, movement and timing will naturally translate to regular shot-blocking as well, even if some centers are able to move or bully him around the low block. Walker Kessler was able to block 2.3 shots in 23.0 minutes per game as a rookie, and Wembanyama, who averaged 3.0 blocks in France's top pro league, should receive more playing time in his first season.

Wembanyama's 27.3 three-point percentage and 1.3 makes per game last year seems accurate when painting a picture of where he stands as a shooter. He should have the freedom and confidence to attempt between four and five threes per game, and he'll go through ups and downs while appearing both competent and inconsistent.

Over an 82-game season, Wembanyama should generate plenty of highlights by creating into drives and speciality shots like step-backs and fallaways. It's also reasonable to expect on-and-off execution in those one-on-one situations as a 19-year-old starter.