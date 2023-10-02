Raiders' Davante Adams on Shoulder Injury: 'Definitely Does Not Feel Good Right Now'

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams temporarily exited Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers with a shoulder injury but returned to finish the contest.

He told reporters it "definitely does not feel good right now" after the game.

Adams, who has been mostly healthy over his 10-year career, missed some time during training camp with a minor right leg injury after getting hit by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Oren Burks in joint practices.

Adams is in his second season with the Raiders after joining the team in 2022 following an eight-year career with the Green Bay Packers. He caught eight passes for 75 yards in Sunday's game.

The 30-year-old is on pace to record his fourth consecutive 1,000-plus yard season after catching 100 passes for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns in 17 games in 2022.

If Adams misses any time, it'll be a tough blow for the Raiders offense. Jakobi Meyers will have to step up alongside Hunter Renfrow in such a scenario, but Adams finished Sunday's game and could remain in the lineup.