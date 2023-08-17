2023 NFL Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Jadeveon Clowney, Kareem Hunt, More

2023 NFL Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Jadeveon Clowney, Kareem Hunt, MoreAugust 17, 2023
With the first full week of the 2023 NFL preseason in the rear view, it may feel like teams are mostly done adding to their rosters ahead of Week 1. However, this is actually a point in the offseason where the final wave of free agency gets going.
As coaches work to trim their rosters to the final 53 players, needs become more apparent and the free-agent pool is frequently used to fill them. In the past week, for example, the New England Patriots have signed Ezekiel Elliott, while the New York Jets scooped up Dalvin Cook.
While Elliott and Cook were two of the biggest names lingering on the open market, they're far from the only noteworthy players likely to sign late training-camp deals. Let's examine some of the top free agents still available, dive into some of the latest buzz and make a few predictions.
Edge Jadeveon Clowney
Jadeveon Clowney is arguably the top pass-rusher still available, though consistency hasn't exactly been his strong suit. He has produced three or fewer sacks in three of his past four campaigns.
When fully healthy and motivated, however, Clowney can be a difference-maker. In 2021, for example, he accumulated nine sacks and 32 quarterback pressures while rushing opposing Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett.
Clowney recently met with playoff contenders in the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, however, "no contract is imminent."
Jaguars coach Doug Peterson said that Clowney had a "good visit," but left without a contract offer, per NFL Network's James Palmer.
Potential contenders like Baltimore and Jacksonville are probably a good starting point when trying to predict Clowney's next move. The three-time Pro Bowler has had some individual success but hasn't appeared in a playoff game since the 2019 season.
A team that can give Clowny a chance to play in the postseason and provide a fair contract will intrigue the 30-year-old. The Jaguars, who have $15.3 million in cap space remaining, should be near the top of the list. The prediction here is that Jacksonville circles back to Clowney closer to the regular season.
Prediction: Clowney signs a one-year deal with Jacksonville
RB Kareem Hunt
While Elliott and Cook both have new teams, we probably haven't seen the last running-back dominoes fall. The Patriots and Jets were both interested in Cook, but so were the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"The Denver Broncos were involved. The New England Patriots made a run at Cook. And again, the Dolphins were involved throughout the process," Pelissero said on The Rich Eisen Show Tuesday (h/t Bleacher Report's Timothy Rapp).
Kareem Hunt and Leonard Fournette are now the two biggest names left on the RB market, and Hunt has generated some recent interest. Hunt recently met with the New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Hunt has garnered interest from 'a number of teams," and will "remain in contact" with the Saints.
This doesn't mean a signing is imminent, however. The Colts added Kenyan Drake as another piece of Jonathan Taylor insurance on August 5. The Saints recently signed Darrel Williams, while the Broncos added former Saint Dwayne Washington.
The Vikings feel like a logical landing spot for Hunt, as General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah spent two years in Cleveland when Hunt was there. However, Minnesota may take a little more time to figure out what it has in the committee of Alexander Mattison, Kene Nwangwu and Ty Chandler first.
Prediction: Hunt remains unsigned through August 29 roster cuts
G Dalton Risner
Hunt isn't the only player who has recently drawn interest from Minnesota. The Vikings also had a late-summer visit with guard Dalton Risner, though it appears to have been a preliminary meeting.
"It's going to be a process that starts with that visit, and I think it's gone really well so far, and we'll just continue to see if that's something that makes sense for ourselves and Dalton," head coach Kevin O'Connell said on August 1, per Craig Peters of the team's official website.
Minnesota may be inclined to add Risner sooner than later. He's never been a Pro Bowler, but he's a dependable 28-year-old who has started all 62 games in which he has appeared.
Risner has reportedly been on several teams' radars throughout the offseason.
"Risner has 'seven teams that have serious interest' in signing him, a source told 9NEWS. The source said Risner is considering, and willing to wait for, the best fit," Mike Klis of 9 News Denver wrote in June.
The Vikings could use an upgrade over, or at least insurance for 2022 second-round pick Ed Ingram. Ingram started all 17 games as a rookie but struggled. According to Pro Football Focus, he was responsible for four penalties and 11 sacks allowed.
Prediction: Risner signs a two-year deal with Minnesota
*Cap information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.