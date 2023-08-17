2023 NFL Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Jadeveon Clowney, Kareem Hunt, More

0 of 3

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

With the first full week of the 2023 NFL preseason in the rear view, it may feel like teams are mostly done adding to their rosters ahead of Week 1. However, this is actually a point in the offseason where the final wave of free agency gets going.



As coaches work to trim their rosters to the final 53 players, needs become more apparent and the free-agent pool is frequently used to fill them. In the past week, for example, the New England Patriots have signed Ezekiel Elliott, while the New York Jets scooped up Dalvin Cook.



While Elliott and Cook were two of the biggest names lingering on the open market, they're far from the only noteworthy players likely to sign late training-camp deals. Let's examine some of the top free agents still available, dive into some of the latest buzz and make a few predictions.

