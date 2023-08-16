Video: Antonio Gates Surprised with Chargers Hall of Fame Induction Announcement

Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Twenty years ago, the then-San Diego Chargers plucked Antonio Gates out of obscurity and morphed the college basketball player into a superstar tight end.

Later this year, Gates will officially become a franchise Hall of Famer.

The Chargers surprised the five-time All-Pro with the announcement when he made an appearance at training camp this week.

"As I've said many times now, Antonio is not only one of the greatest Chargers to ever play the game, he's one of the greatest players in NFL history," controlling owner Dean Spanos said. "That couldn't be any truer today than it was at the time of his retirement. As the years have passed, and as the game has continued to evolve, it's impossible not to notice the impact Antonio has had on the modern NFL and the way team's utilize tight ends.

"Just as Kellen Winslow forever changed the position decades earlier, Antonio redefined what it meant to be a tight end in the 21st century. His contributions to our organization, on the field and off, are those of a Hall of Famer. This was, to me, always a mere formality. After we celebrate him at SoFi Stadium this December, I look forward to doing it once again in Canton."

Gates, 43, played his entire NFL career with the Chargers franchise from 2003 to 2018. He recorded 955 receptions for 11,841 yards and 116 touchdowns, earning eight Pro Bowl selections and a place on the NFL's All-Decade team for the 2000s. His 116 touchdown receptions remain the most in NFL history by a tight end.

The Chargers hired Gates in 2020 to serve as a Legends Ambassador for the franchise, a role he continues to hold.

Gates is the 41st overall member of the Chargers Hall of Fame and just the fifth in the last decade. Defensive tackle Jamal Williams was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.

An official ceremony for Gates' induction will be held Dec. 10 when they host the Denver Broncos.