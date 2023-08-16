YouTube Confirms NFL Sunday Ticket Will Have Discounted Student Pricing Tier

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

If you are a student and an NFL fan, YouTube TV is going to make it easier to get Sunday Ticket for the 2023 season.

Courtney Lessard, group product manager for NFL Sunday Ticket and YouTube Primetime Channels, provided additional details about the streaming package, with one of the items including a discounted price for students.

An official price point for students was not made, but Lessard wrote that details will be announced "within the next week."

The 2023 season marks the first year of Google's agreement with the NFL for Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. The tech giant is paying the league about $2 billion per year over the next seven years for the exclusive rights to the out-of-market sports package.

Full price for the season-long package is $399, but YouTube TV has been running various promotions throughout the summer at a reduced cost.

Lessard also wrote that, starting today, viewers in most states will be able to purchase Sunday Ticket with a monthly payment plan instead of paying the full price at checkout.

NFL Sunday Ticket originally launched on DirecTV in September 1994. It was exclusive to the satellite provider for the past 28 years before moving to the streaming service.

YouTube TV becomes the second major streaming service to have an agreement with the NFL. Amazon Prime Video became the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football last season.