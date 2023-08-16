Venus Williams Gets Wild Card, Will Compete in 2023 US Open; 24th Overall Appearance

Robert Prange/Getty Images

The U.S. Open will have a familiar face competing when it begins later this month.

According to ESPN's D'Arcy Maine, Venus Williams received a wild card from the United States Tennis Association on Wednesday that will allow her to play in the U.S. Open for the 24th time in her storied career.

Williams is looking to have a better showing than she had a year ago when she was eliminated from the 2022 U.S. Open in the first round after receiving a waiver to compete.

The 43-year-old has enjoyed success at the U.S. Open since she made her debut in the major tournament in 1997. She reached the final that year and went on to win back-to-back titles in 2000 and 2001. She has advanced to the quarterfinals or later 12 times, most recently making it to the semifinals in 2017.

After being forced to sit out six months due to injury, Williams returned to competition this summer and earned her first top-20 win since 2019 when she defeated Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 7-5 at the Western & Southern Open on Monday.

In addition to Williams, fellow former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki was previously announced as a wild card when she announced she would be ending her retirement this summer.

Per Maine, other women who received wild cards from the USTA include Americans Ashlyn Krueger, Robin Montgomery, Kayla Day and Clervie Ngounoue, as well as France's Fiona Ferro and Australia's Storm Hunter.

The main draw for the U.S. Open will get underway on Aug. 28 with current world No. 1s Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz looking to defend their respective titles after winning last year's tournament.