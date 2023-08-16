Canelo Álvarez: Jake Paul 'Needs to Calm Down,' Call out Boxers More on His Level

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Canelo Álvarez is not taking a potential fight with Jake Paul seriously.

The world's top pound-for-pound fighter essentially told Paul to stay in his lane after the YouTuber-turned-boxer mentioned Álvarez in his post-fight press conference after defeating Nate Diaz earlier this month.

"My level is another level, but look, I think he needs to enjoy what he's doing and that's it," Alvarez told Mirror Fighting. "He needs to calm down and start calling out people with other levels. I think he needs to focus on what he's doing. He's doing good things. Enjoy that."

Paul called out Álvarez following his unanimous decision victory over Diaz, saying his goal is to add more professional boxers to his resume.

"I want Nate [Diaz] in MMA, I want more professional boxers, and I want Canelo," Paul told reporters.

While Paul is clearly not on Álvarez's level, it's hard to deny his impact on boxing. He's become one of the sport's biggest draws since making his professional debut in 2020, racking up a 7-1 overall record. His lone loss came in his only fight against a professional boxer, Tommy Fury, the brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

For as much improvement as Paul has made in the ring, Álvarez would soundly knock him out in the time it took for you to walk from your refrigerator to your living room. As Álvarez notes, there are very clear levels in boxing, and Paul is still very much lightyears below Canelo.