NBA Rumors: Josh Green, Mavericks Open 'Initial' Contract Talks Ahead of Deadline

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Heading into the final season of his rookie contract, Josh Green and the Dallas Mavericks are talking about an extension.

Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavs have "opened initial talks" with Green's camp ahead of the Oct. 23 deadline for players on rookie deals to sign a new deal.

There was some trade speculation about Green early in the offseason. On the July 11 episode of Howdy Partners (h/t Michael Mulford of SI.com), ESPN's Tim MacMahon said Green and Jaden Hardy were "very attractive" trade pieces teams were asking about.

MacMahon went on to say the Mavs immediately shot down talks when the Atlanta Hawks asked for him in a potential Clint Capela deal, and Green's "floor" for a new contract is going to be the full mid-level exception.

A full mid-level deal will be in the range of contracts signed by Austin Reaves and Grant Williams earlier this offseason (four years, $54 million).

In a recent interview with ESPN's Olgan Uluc, Green said he hasn't "really put too much thought" into an extension with the Mavericks:

"I've really just focused on this. Whatever happens kind of happens. Obviously, it's a cool feeling to be in that situation but, at the same time, I put so much work to be able to be in this position now, that you wanna continue to work. I hope it happens. I want to be in Dallas. I love Dallas. I love the fanbase, love the guys. To think I could be in Dallas long-term would be amazing."

The Mavs are hoping for better results in 2023-24 with a full season of Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić playing together. They also brought in Williams and Seth Curry as free agents.

Green was the No. 18 overall pick by Dallas in the 2020 NBA draft. He was a role player off the bench as a rookie and slowly played his way into a bigger role.

The 22-year-old set career-highs across the board last season, including starts (21), points per game (9.1), assists (1.7), rebounds (3.0), field-goal percentage (53.7) and three-point percentage (40.2).

Dallas missed the playoffs with a 38-44 record during the 2022-23 campaign. It was the first time the team missed the postseason since Dončić's rookie year in 2018-19.